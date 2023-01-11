Paradox Access Solutions: Paradox and MEGA-Drain Corporation Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch MEGA-Drain System in Canada

ACHESON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Paradox Access Solutions, a leading provider of integrated access solutions for industrial applications, is pleased to announce its partnership with MEGA-Drain Corporation to launch the MEGA-Drain® system in Canada. The MEGA-Drain® system is a revolutionary, patent pending drainage system specifically designed for the mining industry, and is the most advanced system of its kind.

Radial stacker with MEGA-Drain® system being installed

MEGA-Drain® by Paradox is a fully integrated solution that combines engineering, design and installation services to ensure the highest quality of drainage systems. The system improves productivity and saves on operating costs - all while being a more environmentally friendly option than traditional drying and drainage solutions. With an average ROI of only 6 months, the significance of this solution cannot be overstated.

"We are excited to partner with Paradox Access Solutions to introduce this innovative new technology to the Canadian market," said Robert Kibel, CEO and Co-Founder of MEGA-Drain Corporation. "Paradox Access Solutions has a strong reputation in the Canadian market, and we are confident that their expertise will help us in providing this safe, cost-effective and reliable drainage solution for the mining industry in Canada."

The MEGA-Drain® system is built with durability and longevity in mind, ensuring that it can stand up to the harsh conditions of the mining industry in Canada. The system is easy to install, maintain and operate, and is capable of working in extreme temperatures.

Paradox Access Solutions is looking forward to working with MEGA-Drain Corporation to bring this revolutionary drainage system to Canada's mining sector. With Paradox Access Solutions' expertise in industrial access solutions and MEGA-Drain Corporation's innovative drainage system, this partnership promises to revolutionize the industry.

To learn more about MEGA-Drain® by Paradox visit us at paradoxaccess.com/mega-drain/. Inquiries can be sent by email to info@paradoxaccess.com or by phone to 1-877-MUD-UGLY (1-877-683-8459).

SOURCE: Paradox Access Solutions

