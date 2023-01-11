The Romanian president has passed a new law to shorten the permitting process for solar projects built on less than 50 hectares of agricultural land.Romania's president has promulgated a new law to substantially simplify the permitting process for the development of renewable energy projects on agricultural land. The move follows the Romanian parliament's adoption of amendments to Land Law No. 18/1991 in June. The changes allow PV, wind, biomass, bioliquid, biogas, storage projects, and transformer stations to be built on plots of agricultural land that are less than 50 hectares in size. Such ...

