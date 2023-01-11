Verlingue, a subsidiary of the French Adelaïde Group, specialising in corporate protection, is continuing its external growth strategy with two new acquisitions that will consolidate its presence in the Grand Est region (France).

Set up in 1997, the insurance broker Cabinet Depeyre specialises in consulting and management of complex business risks. Depeyre Solutions, created in 2014, is an underwriting agency specialising in business risks for brokers and general agents. The group has 23 employees for just over €4m in commissions.

The insurance broker Cabinet Depeyre, specialised in complex business risks, works with its customers to analyse, prevent and manage their risks. The Cabinet Depeyre teams have acquired special expertise in high-pressure sectors such as the wood processing industry, transport and logistics, manufacturers and traders of building materials, etc., whether in matters of Civil Liability or Property Damage.

Depeyre Solutions, which is intended to remain an autonomous entity affiliated to the Adelaïde Group, sells insurance solutions as an underwriting agent (MGA) for business risks, mainly in the fields of Vehicle Fleet, Property Damage and Civil Liability.

"With Verlingue, I firmly believe that our teams will be able to provide even better support to our customers and provide them with all the solutions offered by a company with which we already share common values and a vision of our role as a trusted partner in risk management," says Jean-Michel Depeyre, head of both companies.

After the acquisition of RT Global Insurance in Portugal at the end of 2022, the acquisition of Cabinet Depeyre and Depeyre Solutions in France consolidates Verlingue's external growth dynamic as part of its 2024 strategic plan.

"Verlingue has a powerful, sustainable and profitable growth strategy in place. In a consolidating business sector, being a family-owned broker with an ambitious and long-term vision allows us to map out great plans for the teams that decide to join our adventure. I'm delighted that Jean-Michel Depeyre has jumped on board," says Gilles Bénéplanc CEO of the Adelaide Group and Verlingue.

About Verlingue

An insurance broker specializing in business protection, Verlingue is a subsidiary of the Adelaïde Group.

Working alongside entrepreneurs, Verlingue's goal is to harness corporate risk management and employee protection to drive its clients' value creation and performance.

With offices in France, Portugal, Great Britain and Switzerland, and through partners in over 100 countries, Verlingue works with its clients over the long term and at all times to better understand and plan ahead for new risks in order to develop simple yet effective solutions to protect their business (corporate risk) and staff (supplementary social protection schemes and pensions).

1,200 employees, 400 of whom are based outside France

€2.2bn in premiums negotiated on behalf of its clients

24 offices in Europe

LinkedIn www.verlingue.fr

