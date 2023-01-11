Sayl marks Herman Miller's latest step towards the Company's goal of using 50% recycled content in all products by 2030.

Herman Miller is continuing to increase the use of ocean-bound plastic within the modern furniture maker's portfolio. The Sayl Chair, designed by esteemed Swiss Designer Yves Béhar will now include up to 1.36 kg (3 pounds) of mismanaged plastic waste found near waterways. This change builds upon the momentum created by the introduction of ocean-plastic in the iconic Aeron Chair in 2021 and will divert 95 metric tons*, the equivalent of approximately 9.6 million plastic water bottles, from the ocean annually.

As part of the MillerKnoll collective, today's announcement highlights Herman Miller's ongoing commitment to sustainability, and long-term goal to increase recycled content to at least 50 percent, including the use of ocean-bound plastic, across all material the Company uses by 2030.

Sayl joins an impressive roster of Herman Miller products now being made with ocean-bound plastic. Between Aeron, Sayl, and other product lines including OE1 and Revenio textiles, the Company estimates that 234 metric tons of ocean-bound plastic, the equivalent of 23 million water bottles, will be diverted from the ocean annually.

"True innovation isn't always about making new products," says Gabe Wing, Director of Sustainability at MillerKnoll. "Oftentimes it can be looking for ways to use new research, perspectives, and resources to improve what already exists. Our team is incredibly excited to continue to improve and introduce products that promote responsible use of Earth's resources."

Since its introduction in 2010, the Sayl chair has been a leader in responsible design. Inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge, the eco-dematerialized design of Sayl was specifically created to use less material in inventive ways while providing ergonomic support and comfort. Additionally, the chair is 92% recyclable at the end of life.

Yves Béhar, the designer of Sayl and founder of fuseproject, commented on the announcement: "Charles Eames once said 'Design is never done.' That is true for the Sayl chair as improvements continue to be made years and years after launch. It was designed from the start as a light, simple, and lower carbon footprint chair in the full-featured task chairs category. And now, years after its launch I'm excited to see Sayl manufactured in recycled plastic diverted from rivers and oceans as the next step in bettering the design. At fuseproject, that has always been a focus and passion, and will continue to be central to our work."

All colours of the Sayl chair will include ocean-bound plastic, which will grow to include the special edition versions created for Herman Miller Gaming in the future. Depending on the color chosen, each Sayl will have between .907kg (2 pounds) and 1.36kg (3 pounds) of ocean-bound plastic incorporated, with the Black version of Sayl having the highest. Sayl with ocean-bound plastic is available in Europe now and will be available in other areas of the globe later in 2023.

Herman Miller also announced that all colours of the Aeron are now available with ocean-bound plastic starting in November. The Onyx, Graphite, Mineral, and Carbon colours contain up to 1.13 kg (2.5 pounds) of ocean-bound plastic per chair.

To learn more about the specific environmental information for each variation of the Sayl or Aeron Chairs and to see how purchasing these items can contribute to green building standards including LEED, please visit https://millerknoll.ecomedes.com/.

About Herman Miller

Since 1905, Herman Miller has been guided by a commitment to problem-solving designs that inspire the best in people. Along the way, Herman Miller has forged critical relationships with the most visionary designers of the day, from midcentury greats like George Nelson, the Eames Office, and Isamu Noguchi, to research-oriented visionaries like Robert Propst and Bill Stumpf and with today's groundbreaking studios like Industrial Facility and Studio 7.5. From the birth of ergonomic furniture to manufacturing some of the twentieth century's most iconic pieces, Herman Miller has spent the last century pioneering original, timeless design that makes an enduring impact, while building a lasting legacy of design, innovation and social good. Herman Miller is a part of MillerKnoll, a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in.

*Based on current selling forecasts.

