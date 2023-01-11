The Glimpse Group, Inc.: QReal, in Partnership with Scent Beauty, Creates An Engaging Immersive Decentraland Experience and NFT to Complement the Launch of Sabrina Carpenter's "Sweet Tooth" Fragrance on Walmart.com

Immersive Experience Serves as a Powerful Example of the Combined Potential of Branding and Commerce in the Metaverse

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / QReal ( https://www.qreal.io/ ), a wholly owned subsidiary company of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR), (FSE:9DR); ("Glimpse"), and a provider of life-like, Augmented Reality (AR), 3D digital content targeting the e-Commerce, Retail, Food & Hospitality, Branding, Apparel, Luxury, Beauty, Automotive and Construction industries today announced the completion of a paid engagement to create an immersive experience to complement the launch of Sabrina Carpenter's real world fragrance, "Sweet Tooth" on Walmart.com.

The collaborative experience including singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter, Scent Beauty - a leading multi-brand platform for bespoke fragrances (https://scentbeauty.com), and Walmart was created as a virtual experience in Decentraland as an interactive scavenger hunt with an NFT reward and a hyperlink directing users to the Walmart.com product page to purchase the fragrance. Upon entering the experience, fans were transported to Sabrina Carpenter's candy shop designed to reflect the fragrance inspiration with a sweet shop theme.

"Leveraging QReal's expertise in immersive 3D design and development, we created an engaging and fun experience for Sabrina Carpenter and her fans to meet and celebrate her fragrance release," said Jordan Gutt, NFT and Web3 Lead at Glimpse. "This project exemplifies the versatility in our 3D capabilities and expertise in web3 to deploy life-like 3D models to metaverse platforms, complete with an NFT 'airdrop' reward."

Steve Mormoris, Founder and CEO of Scent Beauty commented: "We are thrilled to introduce Sabrina's debut fragrance, "Sweet Tooth", with an immersive experience for customers in Decentraland. We know that Sabrina's diehard fans have been patiently waiting for the release and we're excited to give them a special opportunity to engage with her and discover the fragrance in a virtual way."

