Dark web intelligence company hires former ZeroFox co-founder Evan Blair as General Manager, North America to spearhead momentum in the US

Searchlight Cyber, the dark web intelligence company, has appointed Evan Blair as General Manager, North America, as the company continues to expand its presence in the United States in its mission to become the dark web intelligence market leader. In his role, Evan Blair will accelerate Searchlight Cyber's growth in the US, bringing dark web intelligence and security capabilities to the commercial and government sectors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005515/en/

Evan Blair, General Manager, North America at Searchlight Cyber (Photo: Business Wire)

Blair is an experienced cybersecurity executive who acted as Chief Revenue Officer at secure communications and data management firm, HighSide. He also co-founded the threat intelligence firm ZeroFox (NASDAQ: ZFOX), and operated Optiv's (formerly Accuvant) global partner solutions division.

He joins Searchlight after a year of extensive company growth on both sides of the Atlantic, with an expanded customer base in both the UK and US, a 150 percent increase in headcount, and a rebrand launched in December 2022. All of which positions the company to capitalize on the growing dark web intelligence market, projected to be valued at $1.3bn dollars by 2028.

"I am delighted to join Searchlight Cyber at a very exciting time for the company," said Evan Blair, General Manager, North America at Searchlight Cyber. "Searchlight Cyber's trajectory over the last few years has been impressive and I'm looking forward to leading the company's operations in the US. I have always been passionate about innovation in threat intelligence and it's great to see more organizations and entities using dark web sources to bolster their security. I expect this interest to skyrocket in the coming years as more public and private sector entities realize the value of dark web threat intelligence."

Evan Blair has also been a fixture on Capitol Hill, working to advance legislation and funding for Active-Duty military and Veterans cyber protection, as well as advanced fraud and cyber protections for the American taxpayer. Combining his extensive cybersecurity expertise with a background in international economics, Blair is proficient in helping businesses to develop and launch value based cyber initiatives, addressing both the concerns of the CISO and the CFO. This expertise will be instrumental in achieving Searchlight's goal of dominance in the US dark web intelligence market.

"We're thrilled to announce Evan's appointment as General Manager in the US as we continue to accelerate our growth," said Ben Jones, Co-founder and CEO at Searchlight Cyber. "Evan has a wealth of experience in cybersecurity and in particular in the field of threat intelligence, which will be put to good use as he leads Searchlight Cyber's continued expansion in the North American market. We are looking forward to working closely with Evan to bring the value of dark web intelligence to enterprises and public sector organizations across the region."

ENDS

About Searchlight Cyber

Searchlight Cyber provides organizations with relevant and actionable dark web threat intelligence, to help them identify and prevent criminal activity. Founded in 2017 with a mission to stop criminals acting with impunity on the dark web, we have been involved in some of the world's largest dark web investigations and have the most comprehensive dataset based on proprietary techniques and ground-breaking academic research. Today we help government and law enforcement, enterprises, and managed security services providers around the world to illuminate deep and dark web threats and prevent attacks. To find out more visit slcyber.io or follow Searchlight Cyber on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005515/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

daisy-mae.paton@axicom.com