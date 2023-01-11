Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.01.2023
PR Newswire
11.01.2023 | 15:06
Nobu Hospitality Continues to Expand Global Footprint in 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu Hospitality will open five new hotels in 2023, including Rome, Marrakech, Atlantic City, San Sebastián, and Toronto. With recent announcements of Bangkok and Abu Dhabi, the 32nd property to join the portfolio, the brand continues to grow globally with a strong development pipeline.

