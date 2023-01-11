Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock 2023: Eine (noch starke) Einstiegsgelegenheit!?
Dow Jones News
11.01.2023 | 15:28
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on Volta Finance Limited: R&A shining light on 20%+ IRR base-case scenarios 11-Jan-2023 / 13:55 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research on Volta Finance Limited:

R&A shining light on 20%+ IRR base-case scenarios

In our note, Cash is king and the king is rocking and rolling, published on 16 September 2022, we examined Volta's success in generating cashflows at near-record levels, and looked forward, considering why defaults would rise - but not to the level then built into loan prices. We also highlighted Volta's diversification and geographical exposure. These positive underlying features continue, and we briefly update them in this note. We also consider how investors can use the recent Report and Account (R&A) disclosure to better understand the true business drivers and that Volta's mark-to-market accounting creates volatility around these positive fundamentals.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/ra-shining-light-on-20-irr-base-case-scenarios/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                        mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1532915 11-Jan-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1532915&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2023 08:55 ET (13:55 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
