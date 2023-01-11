Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2023) - Blockchain based climate tech company, YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd, reaches a significant milestone of 2 million transactions for its ecosystem's native crypto token - YES WORLD Token (Symbol: $YES).

Launched during spring of 2022, the count of 2 million transactions through BSCScan shows that YES WORLD Token is getting an excellent adoption among crypto enthusiasts. YES WORLD is a leading utility token with token usability available across several several verticals - Gaming, Travel, NFT Marketplace, Health & Fitness, Financial services as well as wide acceptance among e-commerce and brick-and-mortar stores.

YES WORLD

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/150994_3440271164187a65_001full.jpg

YES WORLD launched a global utility services portal last month which is available in over 80 countries, and the spike in transactions show that the users have cheered the option to be able to use YES TOKEN for their regular purchases in addition to holding the token for capital gains. Based on CoinMarketCap data, YES WORLD has already generated three digit returns for early adopters who are still holding the crypto token in their portfolios.

YES WORLD Token offers a variety of utility services for its subscribers through internet portals, as well as through brick and mortar establishments. At a physical store, users can make the payment with YES WORLD Token by simply scanning the bar-code presented at the checkout on the POS Terminal device. As per the information, the integration work is underway to onboard leading e-commerce players where the users will soon be able to make purchases online using $YES as payment mode.

YES WORLD Token is trading on several leading centralized exchanges including XT.com and Coinsbit.io, as well as on the decentralized exchange PancakeSwap. YES WORLD plans to be listed on over 50 leading crypto exchanges before its global launch. Also as a leading utility token, YES WORLD plans to onboard 10 million merchants worldwide by the global launch event scheduled in April 2024.

YES WORLD Token is operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd, based out of Singapore. It is a climate tech blockchain-based company that works on green technology to reduce carbon footprint. $YES is the native token for YES WORLD's Save Earth mission and utility ecosystem. It is conceptualized to generate awareness around the global warming challenges to bring to critical mass to join the mission and take steps in the direction of reducing carbon footprint from the atmosphere.

Just last week, YES WORLD launched a physical product range of specialized glass for windows and glass façade. The specialized glass solution that the company calls Energy Efficient Window Solution has a layer of patented material that reflects the 85% solar radiant heat as well as blocks 92% of UV rays from entering the building. The energy efficient glass is a see-through window solution that blocks the majority of solar heat from entering the building and significantly reduces energy consumption in terms of HVAC load.

YES WORLD is inceptualized and promoted by Save Earth activist Dr. Sandeep Choudhary, who has constantly been working to generate awareness of global warming and climate change impacts. Under Dr. Choudhary's vision and leadership, YES WORLD has championed a noble cause of reducing carbon footprint and bringing forth the issue of global warming and climate change.

Important links -

Twitter - https://twitter.com/yesworld24

CMC - https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/yes-world-token/

Website - www.yesworld.io

Media Contact

Company Name: Yes World Climate Tech PTE Ltd

Contact Person: Kartik Sharma

Website: www.yesworld.io

Email: info@yesworld.io

City: Singapore

Country: Singapore

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150994