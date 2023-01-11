Evviva® Trattoria: Evviva Trattoria Opens New Stoneham Mass. Location

Growing Modern Italian Restaurant Establishes Sixth Massachusetts Spot

WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Evviva Trattoria, a Massachusetts-based restaurant brand featuring locally-sourced modern Italian cuisine , today opened its sixth location in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Guests are invited to attend the Grand Opening today, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET. At the ribbon cutting ceremony, official Boston Bruins Anthem singer Todd Angilly will treat the crowd to his performance of the National Anthem. The new Evviva Trattoria location features an open kitchen and bar, a spacious dining room with booths and high-top tables, a private dining room and will offer an outdoor patio with a fire pit. Evviva Trattoria is known to take beloved Italian classics and add its own personal touch, incorporating the freshest ingredients, often from local sources. With additional locations in Westford, Marlborough, Malden, Wrentham and Maynard, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine served in a comfortable and family-style atmosphere.

"We're thrilled to offer more Massachusetts diners the opportunity to experience our award-winning brand," said Marcie Day, chief operating officer, Evviva Trattoria. "The Stoneham community is busy and dynamic, just like us. It was a natural choice for our newest location.

Pesto Chicken Caprese

With an array of comforting classics and seasonally inspired dishes, award-winning Chef Anthony DePalma, director of operations for Evviva Trattoria, offers guests a variety of menu options including:

Only at Evviva: Nonna's meatballs - Chef Anthony's grandmother's meatball recipe, a tribute to his childhood

Crowd favorites: East Coast Cioppino, Gnocchi Florentine, and Braised Short Rib Risotto.

Appetizers: Crispy Lasagna Fritters, Sausage Arancini, and Italian Street Fries.

Main entree classics: Parmigiana with house-made Evviva® marinara, Marsala with local Fat Moon Farm Mushrooms, Piccata and Lasagna

13 signature or build your own pizzas with a Neopolitan (traditional styled crust) or Evviva's signature Montanara (fried crust)

Gnocchi Florentine

Surprisingly for an Italian restaurant, almost 100% of Evviva's core menu is either naturally gluten free or can be modified to be so. The Evviva brand offers an allergy-friendly scratch kitchen. Guests enjoy friendly service and incredible food, as well as access to a loyalty program and an opportunity to purchase Evviva's house-made marinara sauce.

East Coast Cioppino

The new Stoneham, Massachusetts Evviva Trattoria is located in Redstone Shopping Center, 65 Main Street, Stoneham. The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner daily, seven days a week. For more information, including menus, private dining information and live music on the patio, please visit https://www.evvivatrattoria.com/

About Evviva Trattoria

With six locations across Massachusetts, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine. The award-winning restaurant brand is committed to the local sourcing of whole foods, prepared fresh at each location including Marlborough, Malden, Maynard, Stoneham, Westford, and Wrentham. Evviva Trattoria prides itself on accommodating each of its guests with allergy-safe options and offers almost 100% of the core menu with gluten-free alternatives. This is accomplished through preparing dishes to order in scratch kitchens, on designated equipment and only having management deliver allergy-safe dishes. Headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, and established in 2012, Evviva Trattoria is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. https://www.evvivatrattoria.com/

