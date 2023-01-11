Q Cells plans to manufacture 3.3 GW of solar ingots, wafers, cells, and finished modules in a new facility in the US state of Georgia.From pv magazine USA In what is being called the largest investment in US solar history, Q Cells has announced that it will invest more than $2.5 billion to build a complete solar supply chain in the United States. This makes the South Korean company, a subsidiary of Hanwha Solutions, the first to establish a fully integrated, silicon-based solar supply chain in the US market. Q Cells intends to break break ground on the new, state-of-the-art facility in Bartow ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...