DPS Group Global: Arcadis DPS Group Hires Stan Orner as Director of Project Services

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Arcadis DPS Group, a global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation firm serving high-tech process industries, today announced it has hired Stan Orner as Director of Project Services. Reporting to Senior Vice President of Project Operations Ryan McDonough, Stan will be responsible for the planning, implementation, and management of the project services lifecycle. Based in Philadelphia, Stan will provide leadership, guidance, and oversight to critical functions including estimating, procurement, project controls, document control, and the project administration functions.

"Stan's favorite aspect of his career is understanding the details and their relevance to global project goals and working with the team to tackle unique challenges and drive high-value solutions," said Ryan. "Stan's engineering and project management expertise make him a perfect fit for his new role with us, a position which will provide strong governance and add value to our clients. Having worked with him before, I am excited to add his leadership to our team and know he will thrive."

Stan has progressive experience in life sciences facility engineering, project management and delivery, from project inception and business analysis through design development, construction, start-up, and commissioning. He has extensive experience in EPCM and IPD project execution models and has been responsible for the management of equipment procurement, design budget, project schedule, planning, interdisciplinary coordination (including direct oversight of manpower), technical design quality, and project execution. He is an engineer first, maintaining a strong focus on technical design coordination and quality.

His career in life sciences began as a mechanical/HVAC engineer, working on pharma and biotech projects spanning small renovations, clinical manufacturing, and commercial manufacturing facilities. Stan has managed numerous high-profile life sciences projects over the past 17 years. Most recently, he served as an Operations Manager, Senior Project Manager, and Project Executive. In these roles, Stan drove team performance and client satisfaction, managed projects from sales through start-up, and served as Project Director and Project Manager mentor for trainees and new hires.

Stan received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Penn State University and is a registered engineer in Pennsylvania.

Serving high-tech industries around the world, Arcadis DPS Group delivers full-service engineering across a range of disciplines, including project management, procurement, design, construction management, health and safety management, commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV), and facility start-up.

About Arcadis DPS Group

Arcadis DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting, and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. Arcadis DPS delivers services for clients across the complete engineering and construction value chain including feasibility studies, concepts, consulting, architecture, engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification and validation; as well as contingent staffing solutions.

Arcadis DPS applies its extensive process engineering expertise built over 48 years, as well as significant Lean construction experience to assist clients in high-end process sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, and semiconductors to deliver manufacturing facilities speedily, safely and cost effectively. What sets the firm apart are the partnerships it builds with clients through a fundamental understanding of their businesses and its own agility, flexibility, original thinking, and high-caliber people.

On December 2, 2022, DPS Group joined Arcadis, the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets. The acquisition comes after five years of successful collaboration between both organizations. DPS (renamed as Arcadis DPS Group) is now part of Arcadis' Places GBA, providing clients with a one-stop, full-service provider across the entire spectrum of built environment facilities. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

