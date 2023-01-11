Westinghouse Electric Company has signed an agreement with Ignalinos Atominé Elektriné (IAE) to dismantle the two RBMK-1500 nuclear power reactors at Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Visaginas Municipality, Lithuania. This project is the first decommissioning of an RBMK reactor.

As the consortium leader for the project, Westinghouse will develop the engineering design to dismantle both reactors and provide waste management services. Other consortium members include Jacobs and the Lithuanian Energy Institute (LEI). The European Commission is funding the project, along with the Central Project Management Agency (CPMA), an organization under the Lithuanian Ministry of Finance.

"Dismantling of the reactor core is the most complex and challenging part of decommissioning, and we are honored to bring together the most skillful and dependable international experts for this project," said Audrius Kamienas, Director General of the Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant. "It is meaningful that these companies known worldwide for their expertise and innovation are part of this historic project. Their invaluable skills and expertise will lay strong foundations for similar future projects."

"I am proud that Westinghouse is chosen to lead the consortium for the Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant work as they bring more than 35 years of proven expertise in dismantling reactors," said U.S. Ambassador to Lithuania Robert S. Gilchrist. "As a trusted U.S. company, Westinghouse has extensive expertise in graphite plant dismantling, and this will be key for this current and future work at Ignalina NPP."

"We are honored to bring our global leadership and technical innovation in decommissioning and waste management to this important decommissioning work at the Ignalina plant," said Tarik Choho, President of Nuclear Fuel for Westinghouse. "We look forward to providing our strong expertise in graphite plant dismantling and delivering exceptional quality for this project."

Westinghouse is the global leader in reactor dismantling projects with 15 active major reactor decommissioning projects. It offers specialized decommissioning services focused on the most complex of scopes to help customers reduce program risks and costs.

