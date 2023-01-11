International Paper Company: International Paper's Global Impact: Operational Sustainability Highlights

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / International Paper Company:

Mill Water Champions

Our mill-based water champions are leading day-to-day efforts at our large manufacturing facilities to identify opportunities, implement projects and track progress on water use reduction in our operations. This network of process engineers and environmental experts is critical in translating our enterprise-level targets into meaningful change at the local level. The group shares best practices and lessons learned through an internal project database and regular meetings.

Water Stewardship at Valliant, Oklahoma Mill

Our Valliant, Oklahoma containerboard mill reduced its water use intensity by 17% in 2021, largely through improved flow-metering, internal tracking and reporting, and building a culture of water stewardship at the facility. Efforts like these across the company are contributing meaningfully to our 25% water use reduction target.

Savannah River Clean Water Fund

The Savannah River is a critical water resource for communities in South Carolina and Georgia, providing drinking water to over half a million people and a key process input to local industries like ours. The Savannah River Clean Water Fund deploys a multi-stakeholder forest conservation model to improve water quality for all users. Partners include The Nature Conservancy, The Longleaf Alliance, local water utilities and state environmental agencies. We are proud to be the first private-sector participant in the Fund, and look forward to continuing this unique partnership.

Water Is Wonderful Classroom Curriculum

Water is Wonderful is a brand new curriculum designed by IP to teach students how to be good stewards of water in their communities. Using coloring and activity sheets, along with items necessary to carry out an experiment to teach the properties of water, teachers can use the curriculum to show students exactly where water is in their own communities. The program also teaches how pollution of water happens, how they can protect water and other critical lessons about this important resource.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. See how we're building a better future for people, the planet, and our company at internationalpaper.com/Vision-2030.

