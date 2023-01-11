New Zealand is set to get its first big battery by 2024, as Meridian Energy has chosen Saft to build the 100 MW / 200 MWh Ruakaka battery energy storage system on the country's North Island.From pv magazine Australia New Zealand's first big battery is scheduled for construction in Ruakaka, on the country's North Island, about 150 kilometers north of Auckland. The battery system is the first stage of a project that will go on to include a co-located 130 MW solar farm. The battery and solar farm will be part of Meridian Energy's envisioned Ruakaka Energy Park - one of the biggest renewable projects ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...