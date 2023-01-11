Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX), a regenerative medicine company developing MultiStem (invimestrocel) for critical care indications, announced today their participation in two January conferences, Advanced Therapies Week presented by Phacilitate from January 17-20, 2023 in Miami, FL and the 2nd Allogeneic Cell Therapies Summit Europe from January 30-February 1, 2023 in London, UK.

Ms. Maia Hansen, Chief Operating Officer, and Dr. Sarah Busch, Vice President of Regenerative Medicine, will be participating in talks during Advanced Therapies week in Miami, FL. Ms. Hansen has been invited to chair the session titled, "What Does a Global Supply Chain Look Like for CGT? Defining End-To-End Logistics," on January 18th. During this session, Ms. Hansen will also be giving a presentation titled, "The Last Mile to the Patient in Cell Therapy." Dr. Busch will be giving a presentation on January 20th titled, "MultiStem Cell Therapy for Neurological Indications." Each will be speaking in their areas of expertise, attending the conference to collaborate and network with leaders across the advanced therapies industry.

The following are specific details regarding the Athersys presentations during Advanced Therapies Week:

Event: The Last Mile to the Patient in Cell Therapy Date: Wednesday, January 18, 2023 Time: 11:05 AM Eastern Time Location: Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Ctr Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Event: MultiStem Cell Therapy for Neurological Indications Date: Friday, January 20, 2023 Time: 9:50 AM Eastern Time Location: Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Ctr Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Please visit https://advancedtherapiesweek.phacilitate.com/ for additional information and registration.

Additionally, from January 30-February 1, Dr. Manal Morsy, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Regulatory Affairs, will be attending and speaking at the 2nd Allogeneic Cell Therapy Summit Europe. Dr. Morsy will be participating on a panel on January 31st titled, "Understanding the Regulatory Landscape for Allogeneic Cell Therapy Products to Aid Forward Planning and Goals." Details on this presentation are as follows. Please visit https://allogeneic-cell-therapies-europe.com/ for additional information and registration.

Event: Understanding the Regulatory Landscape for Allogeneic Cell Therapy Products to Aid Forward Planning and Goals Date: Tuesday, January 31, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time Location: Marriott London Canary Wharf, 22 Hertsmere Rd, London E14 4ED

About Athersys

Athersys is a biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutic product candidates designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The Company is developing its MultiStem cell therapy product, a patented, adult-derived "off-the-shelf" stem cell product, initially for disease indications in the neurological, inflammatory and immune, and other critical care indications and has several ongoing clinical trials evaluating this potential regenerative medicine product. Athersys has forged strategic partnerships and a broad network of collaborations to further advance MultiStem cell therapy toward commercialization. Investors and others should note that we may post information about the Company on our website at www.athersys.com and/or on our accounts on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the information we post on our website at www.athersys.com and on our social media accounts. Follow Athersys on Twitter at www.twitter.com/athersys. Information that we may post about the Company on our website and/or on our accounts on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or other social media platforms may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained on our website and/or on our accounts on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or other social media platforms, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About MultiStem

MultiStem (invimestrocel) cell therapy is a patented regenerative medicine product in clinical development that has shown the ability to promote tissue repair and healing in a variety of ways, such as through the production of therapeutic factors in response to signals of inflammation and tissue damage. MultiStem therapy's potential for multidimensional therapeutic impact distinguishes it from traditional biopharmaceutical therapies focused on a single mechanism of benefit. The therapy represents a unique "off-the-shelf" stem cell product that can be manufactured in a scalable manner, may be stored for years in frozen form, and is administered without tissue matching or the need for immune suppression. Based upon its efficacy profile, its novel mechanisms of action, and a favorable and consistent tolerability demonstrated in clinical studies, we believe that MultiStem therapy could provide a meaningful benefit to patients, including those suffering from serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical need.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005756/en/

Contacts:

Athersys

Ellen Gurley

Manager of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

ir@athersys.com

LHA Investor Relations

Tirth T. Patel

212-201-6614

tpatel@lhai.com