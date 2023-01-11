EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SÜSS MicroTec SE

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V., previously operating under the name Kempen Capital Management N.V., notified us of the following on January 11, 2023 pursuant to section 43 (1) WpHG:



'On 28 October 2022 Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V., acting as manager of investment funds, notified SÜSS MicroTec SE pursuant to section 33 (1) WpHG that on 25 October 2022 its share of voting rights in SÜSS MicroTec SE exceeded the threshold of 10%.



Against this background, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. hereby informs SÜSS MicroTec SE of the following, in accordance with section 43 (1) WpHG: Objectives pursued with the acquisition: The acquisition of shares and voting rights in SÜSS MicroTec SE serves the implementation of our day-to-day investment activities aimed at the realization of return on investments for our clients. We have no intention to significantly acquire further voting rights in SÜSS MicroTec SE by purchase or otherwise within the next twelve months. We do not seek to influence the composition of the administrative, management and supervisory bodies of SÜSS MicroTec SE. We do not seek a significant change in the capital structure of SÜSS MicroTec SE, in particular with regard to the ratio of equity and debt financing. Source of the funds



The source of the funds used for the acquisition are investments by private, wholesale and institutional clients of our funds.'



