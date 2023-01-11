EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SÜSS MicroTec SE
Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V., previously operating under the name Kempen Capital Management N.V., notified us of the following on January 11, 2023 pursuant to section 43 (1) WpHG:
'On 28 October 2022 Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V., acting as manager of investment funds, notified SÜSS MicroTec SE pursuant to section 33 (1) WpHG that on 25 October 2022 its share of voting rights in SÜSS MicroTec SE exceeded the threshold of 10%.
Against this background, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. hereby informs SÜSS MicroTec SE of the following, in accordance with section 43 (1) WpHG:
