The 21 award recipients represent an exciting range of stellar achievements across light-based sciences and technologies

The Awards Committee of SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, today announced the recipients of its prestigious annual awards. Honoring transformative advancements in a variety of professional areas including medicine, astronomy, lithography, optical metrology, optical design, and community leadership the Society's awards recognize technical accomplishments as well as committed service to SPIE and support of its organizational mission.

SPIE Gold Medal: Graham T. Reed

For sustained and ongoing leadership in the silicon photonics field, particularly in the area of silicon photonics modulators, mid-IR silicon photonics, and integrated lidar.

SPIE President's Award: Patrick Meyrueis

For bringing together the European optics and photonics community, for encouraging students toward leadership activities, and for commitment to the Society in launching SPIE Photonics Europe.

SPIE Directors' Award: John Greivenkamp

A posthumous recognition, for longstanding service and leadership, by generously giving time, energy, enthusiasm, and wisdom to improve the Society and its educational impact on the global photonics community.

SPIE Mozi Award: Burn J. Lin

For great scientific achievements in immersion lithography for semiconductor manufacturing.

SPIE Britton Chance Award in Biomedical Optics: David Benaron

For the development of technologies and the founding and co-founding of companies utilizing biomedical optics that advanced the fields of medicine and medical technology.

SPIE Biophotonics Technology Innovator Award: Wei Min

For innovative work in stimulated Raman scattering microscopy, and for creating a new field of biophotonics.

SPIE Rudolf and Hilda Kingslake Award in Optical Design: Wilhelm Ulrich

For decades of transformative design solutions across a broad range of optical products including photographic lenses, microscopy objectives, medical-imaging instrumentation, laser optics, metrology systems, and infrared optics.

SPIE Harrison H. Barrett Award in Medical Imaging: Elizabeth Krupinski

For pioneering work in medical-image perception, teleradiology, telepathology, and being among the first to carry out image-perception studies in the new domain of digital pathology.

SPIE Harold E. Edgerton Award in High-Speed Optics: Tara Fortier

For pioneering contributions to the development of frequency combs based on mode-locked lasers and their applications in metrology.

SPIE Dennis Gabor Award in Diffractive Optics: Aydogan Ozcan

For seminal contributions to holography, lens-free holographic microscopy, and computational imaging that democratize advanced measurement systems.

SPIE George W. Goddard Award in Space and Airborne Optics: John MacKenty

For leading the design, development, testing, and operations of the Wide-Field Camera 3 on the Hubble Space Telescope, and for pioneering contributions to multi-object spectroscopy from space.

SPIE G. G. Stokes Award in Optical Polarization: Miguel A. Alonso

For pioneering work in the mathematical description of unconventional and non-paraxial polarization states.

SPIE Chandra S. Vikram Award in Optical Metrology: Zeev Zalevsky

For key contributions to the invention of a laser-based, remote, nano-vibrations sensor with primary applications in biomedical sensing and diagnostics.

SPIE Frits Zernike Award for Microlithography: Anthony Yen

For three decades of contributions in advancing microlithography technology, including developing extreme-ultraviolet lithography for high-volume manufacture of semiconductor integrated circuits.

SPIE Diversity Outreach Award: Danuta Sampson

For outstanding achievements in international educational outreach and leadership of activities promoting public engagement and diversity in science.

SPIE Maria Goeppert Mayer Award in Photonics: Volker Sorger

For pioneering research and outstanding innovations in the research and development of photonic and nanophotonic devices and systems, and for community leadership.

SPIE Maiman Laser Award: Bo Gu

For critical innovations in industrial laser technology with numerous seminal and sustained contributions, and for being an accomplished laser-industry leader with widely recognized commercial success.

SPIE Early Career Achievement Award Academic Focus: Carmelo Rosales-Guzmán

For significant and innovative technical contributions to the field of structured light and its applications, as well as for the promotion of science in developing countries.

SPIE Early Career Achievement Award Industry/Government Focus: Fenglin Peng

For contributions enabling the first LCD-based VR product on the market, and for innovating a compact Pancake VR with better image quality, higher efficiency, and easier mass-production.

SPIE María J. Yzuel Educator Award: Alexis Spilman Vogt

For excellence in optics-technician and associate's-degree education and training, and for being a superb strategic educator in addressing the needs of an underserved market.

SPIE Aden and Marjorie Meinel Technology Achievement Award: Wolfgang Fink

For pioneering, sustained contributions to the development of transformational opto-medical examination and device technologies, with particular focus on visual prostheses for the blind, ophthalmology, and tele-ophthalmology.

