Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock 2023: Eine (noch starke) Einstiegsgelegenheit!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A28SU2 ISIN: XS2110768525 Ticker-Symbol:  
Frankfurt
11.01.23
17:00 Uhr
93,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
STENA INTERNATIONAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STENA INTERNATIONAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
92,8097,4520:55
93,2996,5217:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LECLANCHE
LECLANCHE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LECLANCHE SA0,450-5,30 %
STENA INTERNATIONAL SA93,500,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.