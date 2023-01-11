Teeth Whitening Products Market Value to Surpass US$ 10.6 Billion by 2031: Transparency Market Research Study

Increase in consumer preference for professional in-office treatment is driving the global teeth whitening products market

Rise in consumer demand for whitening toothpaste is driving market size

WILMINGTOM, Del., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a study published by Transparency Market Research, the global teeth whitening products market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.





Awareness among consumers about keeping teeth clean and shiny has increased in the past few years. This has increased the market demand for teeth whitening products, which use bleaching agents to remove dirt and discoloration from the surface of any tooth.

New product launches are helping leading players to gain an edge over other players. For example, in September 2022, Proctor & Gamble announced the launch of new leave-on teeth whitening treatment, which was categorized under the at-home teeth whitening section.

Key Findings of Market Study

Increase in Preference for Professional In-Office Treatment Fueling Industry Growth: Based on treatment option, the global market has been segregated into professional in-office, dentist-supervised at-home, and over-the-counter. The professional in-office segment accounted for dominant market share in 2021. Increase in the number of professional in-office procedures in developed countries such as the U.S. contributed to the growth of the segment in 2021. Professional in-office teeth whitening procedures have proven to be more efficient at producing desired results than other options, as the products used are more concentrated and stronger. Furthermore, these procedures could be completed with a single visit to the dentist. This is likely to increase patient preference for this treatment during the forecast period

Teeth Whitening Products Market - Key Drivers

Increase in customer demand for cosmetic dental procedures to improve the appearance of their teeth is one of the factors driving the global teeth whitening products market

Rise in purchasing power of consumers due to rise in disposable income is likely to boost demand during the forecast period

Teeth Whitening Products Market - Regional Insights

Globally, North America held dominant market share in 2021. The trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Rise in awareness about dental health and increase in expenditure on teeth whitening products in countries such as the U.S. and Canada fuel industry growth in the region.

held dominant market share in 2021. The trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Rise in awareness about dental health and increase in expenditure on teeth whitening products in countries such as the U.S. and fuel industry growth in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period owing to rise in disposable income in developing countries such as India

Teeth Whitening Products Market - Key Players

The global market is competitive, with the presence of several international and local players. New players entering the market are likely to intensify the competition during the forecast period.

Prominent players in the teeth whitening products market are investing significantly in research and development activities to manufacture improved products. Rise in demand for these products is likely to accelerate market development during the forecast period.

Key players in the market are Johnson & Johnson, Proctor & Gamble Company, Colgate-Palmolive Co., Unilever plc, GSK, Inc., and Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

The global teeth whitening products market is segmented as follows:

Product Type

Whitening Toothpastes



Whitening Gels & Strips



Light Teeth Whitening Devices



Others

Treatment Option

Professional In-office



Dentist-supervised At-home



Over-the-counter

Distribution Channel

Retail Stores



Retail & Hospital Pharmacies



Direct Sales & E-commerce

Regions Covered

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East & Africa

