Considering the unusual evolution of its share price observed over the last days, ORPEA (Paris:ORP) reminds that, in accordance with the announcements made in the press releases published at the end of last year, the Group has engaged in the negotiation of a drastic financial restructuring comprising the equitization of €3.8 bn of ORPEA SA's unsecured debt and a share capital increase for an amount between €1.3 bn and €1.5 bn in order to finance its Refoundation Plan and reach a sustainable financial structure.

ORPEA reminds that the implementation of these share capital increases will result in a massive dilution for existing shareholders who would decide not to participate.

Discussions are still on-going between ORPEA, its financial creditors and third-party investors under the conciliation procedure opened by the President of the specialised Commercial Court of Nanterre, under the aegis of the conciliator. The Company cannot guarantee the outcome of these discussions.

The Company will continue to inform the market through its corporate communications, in compliance with its legal and regulatory obligations.

About ORPEA

ORPEA is a leading global player, expert in the care of all types of frailty. The Group operates in 22 countries and covers three core businesses: care for the elderly (nursing homes, assisted living, home care), post-acute and rehabilitation care and mental health care (specialized clinics). It has more than 72,000 employees and welcomes more than 255,000 patients and residents each year.

https://www.orpea-group.com/

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120, STOXX 600 Europe, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.

