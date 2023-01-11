Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Increasing FDA Approvals for New Sleep Apnea Devices. The Popularity of Upper Airway Stimulation Devices & Non-CPAP Devices Changing Market Scenario. More than USD 4 billion Opportunities for Vendors - Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the sleep apnea devices market will grow at a CAGR of 7.07% during 2021-2027. The global sleep apnea patient pool is expected to grow due to rising obesity rates. Also, due to the increasing elderly population, the current trend of adopting sleep apnea devices is being explored by both existing and new upcoming players.
The sleep apnea device is fully implantable and does not require a mask or tube. This makes these devices easy to use and gives patients a comfortable feeling. This has significantly increased the use of sleep apnea implants to treat many sleep disorders, including central and obstructive sleep apnea. This scenario indicates that the global sleep apnea implants market will likely exhibit an upward revenue trajectory.
Upper airway stimulation is the most recent treatment option for those with sleep apnea. UAS devices are implanted using a minimally invasive procedure to treat sleep apnea by stimulating the muscles that control the tongue to prevent it from collapsing into the airway.
Sleep Apnea Devices Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2027)
USD 10.16 Billion
Market Size (2021)
USD 6.74 Billion
CAGR (2021-2027)
7.07 %
Base Year
2021
Forecast Year
2022-2027
Market Segments
Product, Age Group, Gender, End-user, and Geography
Regional Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Countries Covered
The US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey
Key Leading Vendors
Nihon Kohden Corporation, BMC Medical, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, SomnoMed, Glidewell, ResMed, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Compumedics Limited, Inspire Medical Systems, Natus Medical, Itamar Medical, Apex Medical, Cadwell Industries, SOMNOmedics, Cleveland Medical Devices, ProSomnus Sleep Technologies, MEDITAS, White Dental Healthcare, Oventus, Tomed, Signifier Medical Technologies, ApneaMed, Nyxoah, Vivos Therapeutics, Somnowell, RemSleep Holdings, Siesta Medical, Horizon Prime, Nox Medical, Onera Health, LivaNova, ZOLL Medical, BRAEBON Medical, Invacare, and Breas Medical
Page Number
341
Customization Request
Customization Request
Growing Popularity of Non-CPAP Devices for Sleep Apnea Treatment.
With increasing CPAP device noncompliance, patients are recommended to use oral OSA devices such as mandibular advancement devices, tongue retaining devices, implants, etc. These non-CPAP devices are showing emerging growth in the sleep apnea devices market. The Non-CPAP device is growing at a double-digit growth rate in the global sleep apnea market.
Implants are emerging non-CPAP devices, which will grow fast during the forecast period due to raised awareness concerning the adverse effects of untreated sleep apnea. The leading player in sleep apnea implants, Inspire Medical offers an inspired therapy known for implant therapy. Inspire Therapy, AIRLIFT, and resmed System are some of the popular devices present in the global market for sleep apnea implants.
Recent Advancements in the Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market
- In April 2022, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare announced the launch of the F&P Evora Full in the US, a compact full-face mask for OSA.
- In June 2021, Oventus Medical signed a partnership agreement with Aeroflow Healthcare to bring Oventus' OSA treatment solutions, including O2Vent Optima, directly to consumers through US sleep clinics.
- In August 2021, ResMed launched a new PAP device in the US sleep apnea devices market to help hundreds of millions of people with sleep apnea.
- In February 2021, Oventus Medical launched 02Vent Optima, a customizable oral appliance therapy device that offers an alternative to CPAP therapy through GoPAPfree in the US.
- In December 2021, ZOLL Medical Corporation, a subsidiary of Asahi Kasei that manufactures medical devices and related software solutions, announced the acquisition of Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical device and digital health company that provides home testing services.
Key Company Profiles
Market Segmentation
Product:
- Therapeutic Devices
- Facial Interfaces
- Diagnostics Devices
Age Group:
- Between 41 & 60 Years
- 61 Years & Above
- Below 40 Years
Gender:
- Males
- Females
End-User:
- Sleep Clinics/Labs
- Home Healthcare Settings
- Hospitals
- Others
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- The UK
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 MARKET AT A GLANCE
7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
7.1.1 MARKET DYNAMICS
7.1.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION
7.1.3 VENDOR ANALYSIS
7.1.4 RECENT ADVANCES
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.1.1 RISK FACTORS
8.1.2 DIAGNOSIS OF SLEEP APNEA
8.1.3 TREATMENT FOR SLEEP APNEA
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 IMPLEMENTATION OF AI IN SLEEP APNEA TREATMENTS
9.2 GROWING DEMAND AND ADVANCES IN HOME SLEEP APNEA TESTS (HSATS)
9.3 GROWING ADOPTION OF TELEMEDICINE, MHEALTH IN SLEEP APNEA TREATMENT
9.4 GROWING POPULARITY OF NON-CPAP DEVICES FOR SLEEP APNEA TREATMENT
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 IMPROVEMENTS IN SLEEP APNEA DIAGNOSIS
10.2 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCES IN CPAP THERAPY
10.3 INCREASING TARGET PATIENT POPULATION
10.4 HIGH GROWTH POTENTIAL FOR UPPER AIRWAY STIMULATION THERAPY (IMPLANT) SYSTEM
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 PRESENCE OF NUMEROUS UNDIAGNOSED PATIENTS
11.2 HIGH COST OF SLEEP APNEA DEVICES
11.3 AVAILABILITY OF SURGICAL OPTION TO TREAT SLEEP APNEA
11.4 LACK OF PATIENT ADHERENCE TO CPAP DEVICE
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.2.1 INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
12.2.2 INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT SEGMENTATION
12.2.3 INSIGHTS BY AGE GROUP SEGMENTATION
12.2.4 INSIGHTS BY GENDER SEGMENTATION
12.2.5 INSIGHTS BY END-USER SEGMENTATION
12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 PRODUCT
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 THERAPEUTIC DEVICES
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.4 FACIAL INTERFACES
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.5 DIAGNOSTICS DEVICES
13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14 AGE GROUP
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 BETWEEN 41 & 60 YEARS
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.4 61 YEARS & ABOVE
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.5 BELOW 40 YEARS
14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15 GENDER
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3 MALES
15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.4 FEMALES
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16 END-USER
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3 SLEEP CLINICS/LABS
16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16.4 HOME HEALTHCARE SETTINGS
16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16.5 HOSPITALS
16.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16.6 OTHERS
16.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
17 GEOGRAPHY
17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
17.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
18 NORTH AMERICA
18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.2.1 NORTH AMERICA: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION
18.2.2 NORTH AMERICA: AGE GROUP SEGMENTATION
18.2.3 NORTH AMERICA: GENDER SEGMENTATION
18.2.4 NORTH AMERICA: END USER SEGMENTATION
18.3 KEY COUNTRIES
18.3.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 EUROPE
19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.2.1 EUROPE: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION
19.2.2 EUROPE: AGE GROUP SEGMENTATION
19.2.3 EUROPE: GENDER SEGMENTATION
19.2.4 EUROPE: END USER SEGMENTATION
19.3 KEY COUNTRIES
19.3.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3.2 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3.3 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 APAC
20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.2.1 APAC: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION
20.2.2 APAC: AGE GROUP SEGMENTATION
20.2.3 APAC: GENDER SEGMENTATION
20.2.4 APAC: END USER SEGMENTATION
20.3 KEY COUNTRIES
20.3.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3.2 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3.3 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3.4 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 LATIN AMERICA
21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.2.1 LATIN AMERICA: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION
21.2.2 LATIN AMERICA: AGE GROUP SEGMENTATION
21.2.3 LATIN AMERICA: GENDER SEGMENTATION
21.2.4 LATIN AMERICA: END USER SEGMENTATION
21.3 KEY COUNTRIES
21.3.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.3.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.3.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
22.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.2.1 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION
22.2.2 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: AGE GROUP SEGMENTATION
22.2.3 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: GENDER SEGMENTATION
22.2.4 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: END USER SEGMENTATION
22.3 KEY COUNTRIES
22.3.1 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.3.2 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.3.3 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
23.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
23.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
24 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
24.1 NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION
24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
24.1.2 NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION IN SLEEP APNEA MARKET
24.1.3 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
24.1.4 KEY STRATEGIES
24.1.5 KEY STRENGTHS
24.1.6 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
24.2 BMC MEDICAL
24.3 DRIVE DEVILBISS HEALTHCARE
24.4 SOMNOMED
24.5 GLIDEWELL
24.6 RESMED
24.7 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V
24.8 FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE
24.9 COMPUMEDICS LIMITED
24.10 INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS
24.11 NATUS MEDICAL
24.12 ITAMAR MEDICAL
25 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
25.1 APEX MEDICAL
25.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
25.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
25.2 CADWELL INDUSTRIES
25.3 SOMNOMEDICS
25.4 CLEVELAND MEDICAL DEVICES
25.5 PROSOMNUS SLEEP TECHNOLOGIES
25.6 MEDITAS
25.7 WHITE DENTAL HEALTHCARE
25.8 OVENTUS
25.9 TOMED
25.10 SIGNIFIER MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES
25.11 APNEAMED
25.12 NYXOAH
25.13 VIVOS THERAPEUTICS
25.14 SOMNOWELL
25.15 REMSLEEP HOLDINGS
25.16 SIESTA MEDICAL
25.17 HORIZON PRIME
25.18 NOX MEDICAL
25.19 ONERA HEALTH
25.20 LIVANOVA
25.21 ZOLL MEDICAL
25.22 BRAEBON MEDICAL
25.23 INVACARE
25.24 BREAS MEDICAL
26 REPORT SUMMARY
26.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
26.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS.
27 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
27.1 MARKET BY PRODUCT
27.1.1 NORTH AMERICA: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION
27.1.2 EUROPE: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION
27.1.3 APAC: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION
27.1.4 LATIN AMERICA: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION
27.1.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION
27.2 MARKET BY AGE GROUP
27.2.1 NORTH AMERICA: AGE GROUP SEGMENTATION
27.2.2 EUROPE: AGE GROUP SEGMENTATION
27.2.3 APAC: AGE GROUP SEGMENTATION
27.2.4 LATIN AMERICA: AGE GROUP SEGMENTATION
27.2.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: AGE GROUP SEGMENTATION
27.3 MARKET BY GENDER
27.3.1 NORTH AMERICA: GENDER SEGMENTATION
27.3.2 EUROPE: GENDER SEGMENTATION
27.3.3 APAC: GENDER SEGMENTATION
27.3.4 LATIN AMERICA: GENDER SEGMENTATION
27.3.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: GENDER SEGMENTATION
27.4 MARKET BY END USER
27.4.1 NORTH AMERICA: END USER SEGMENTATION
27.4.2 EUROPE: END USER SEGMENTATION
27.4.3 APAC: END USER SEGMENTATION
27.4.4 LATIN AMERICA: END USER SEGMENTATION
27.4.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: END USER SEGMENTATION
27.5 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
27.5.1 THERAPEUTIC DEVICES: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
27.5.2 FACIAL INTERFACES: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
27.5.3 DIAGNOSTICS DEVICE: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
27.5.4 BETWEEN 41 & 60 YEARS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
27.5.5 61 YEARS & ABOVE: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
27.5.6 BELOW 40 YEARS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
27.5.7 MALES: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
27.5.8 FEMALES: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
27.5.9 SLEEP CLINICS/LABS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
27.5.10 HOME HEALTHCARE SETTINGS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
27.5.11 HOSPITALS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
27.5.12 OTHERS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
28 APPENDIX
28.1 ABBREVIATIONS
About Us:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.?
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.?
