A $200 million investment will be made at Chemours' Villers-Saint-Paul, France facility supporting global decarbonization initiatives and the acceleration of the Hydrogen Economy

The Chemours Company ("Chemours") (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, today announced a $200 million investment to increase capacity and advance technology for its industry-leading Nafion ion exchange materials to be located at Chemours' manufacturing facility in Villers-Saint-Paul, France. Chemours' investment builds on the existing efforts in the U.S. to have a reliable supply chain and robust capacity to enable the hydrogen economy. It will support growing market demand for clean hydrogen generation using water electrolyzers, energy storage in flow batteries, and hydrogen conversion to power fuel cell vehicles, and contribute to European and broader global efforts to enable the clean energy transition. As part of the investment, the capabilities of Chemours' regional manufacturing site will be expanded to support and advance technological progress and new products for the worldwide hydrogen economy.

"Our society has a tremendous opportunity to build a more sustainable future, and that must include transitioning to cleaner energy. Chemistry holds the keys to that future and will continue to play an important role in moving the hydrogen economy forward," said Mark Newman, President and CEO at Chemours. "Chemours has chosen France for this investment in the hydrogen economy because of the strong alignment between our sustainable growth vision, the French government's goal to create a reliable and strong hydrogen economy, and the European Union's ambition to deliver a clean energy transition based on the objectives set in the EU Climate Law. With the outstanding team at our Villers-Saint-Paul site, the surrounding community, and the entire Hauts-de-France region, we will expand the impact of our Nafion Proton Exchange Membrane technology to help drive decarbonization at a global scale."

Despite solid growth in the deployment of green hydrogen technologies, the scale-up of the hydrogen economy supply chain capability and capacity remains critical in realizing the full potential of hydrogen energy and meeting escalating demand. Nafion Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) technology represents one of the most promising solutions for green hydrogen production, which has several advantages, including faster start-up, fewer components, a smaller footprint, simpler maintenance, and zero emissions when coupled with renewable energy.

"Advancing the hydrogen economy is a winning formula for people and the planet, but its success requires product performance, innovation, scalable supply, and responsible, sustainable manufacturing," said Denise Dignam, President of Advance Performance Materials at Chemours. "Chemours is committed to enabling the transition to a global hydrogen economy, and our investment in Villers-Saint-Paul supports that ambition. Adding production capability in France provides direct, domestic access for Europe to our Nafion ion exchange materials while extending our global capacity to help our customers grow and fast-track implementation of hydrogen solutions."

Chemours' investment is subject to obtaining all customary permits and licenses necessary for the construction and operations at the 40-hectare Villers-Saint-Paul site, which will include the expansion of ionomer production and associated membranes to deliver additional capacity in the Nafion materials supply chain. The $200 million investment demonstrates Chemours' continued commitment to responsible manufacturing while also supporting Chemours' 2030 Corporate Responsibility Commitment goal to generate 50% or more of its revenue from products that contribute to the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals. In addition, the site expansion will create jobs in the Hauts-de-France region, and Chemours anticipates approximately 80 full-time jobs and about 50 long-term contracted positions.

Chemours' commitment to supporting the hydrogen economy also includes the company's participation and support of the U.S. Department of Energy's Hydrogen Shot and regional hydrogen hub initiative, as well as the launch of The Clean Hydrogen Partnership and Center for Clean Hydrogen with the University of Delaware. The company is also an active member of the Hydrogen Council, Hydrogen Europe, and the Renewable Hydrogen Coalition.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Ti-Pure, Opteon, Freon, Teflon, Viton, Nafion, and Krytox. The company has approximately 6,400 employees and 29 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,200 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

