M6 (Paris:MMT) will exclusively broadcast 18 matches of the 2023 Rugby World Cup to be held in France from September 8 to October 28, 2023, including a quarter-final and the matches of the teams of Australia, England and Ireland.
- Italy Namibia
- Ireland Romania
- Australia Georgia
- Samoa Chile
- Wales Qualifier
- Georgia Qualifier
- England Chile
- Japan Samoa
- Argentina Chile
- Fiji Georgia
- Scotland Romania
- Japan Argentina
- Tonga Romania
- Fiji Qualifier
- Italy Uruguay
- Argentina Samoa
- Uruguay Namibia
- A final
M6 is delighted to be the broadcaster of this event of international scope and whose development in France gives it a very special dimension.
