M6 (Paris:MMT) will exclusively broadcast 18 matches of the 2023 Rugby World Cup to be held in France from September 8 to October 28, 2023, including a quarter-final and the matches of the teams of Australia, England and Ireland.

Italy Namibia

Ireland Romania

Australia Georgia

Samoa Chile

Wales Qualifier

Georgia Qualifier

England Chile

Japan Samoa

Argentina Chile

Fiji Georgia

Scotland Romania

Japan Argentina

Tonga Romania

Fiji Qualifier

Italy Uruguay

Argentina Samoa

Uruguay Namibia

A final

M6 is delighted to be the broadcaster of this event of international scope and whose development in France gives it a very special dimension.

