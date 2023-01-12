Griffin Global Asset Management Announces the Purchase and Lease of Two Airbus A350-900 Aircraft with ITA Airways

DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management ("Griffin") is pleased to announce the purchase and lease of two Airbus A350-900 aircraft with ITA Airways ("ITA"), the flag carrier of Italy. Both aircraft delivered in December of 2022.



"We are delighted to welcome ITA to Griffin's growing list of customers and to play a part in their fleet renewal programme. As ITA continues to strengthen and expand the A350-900 will serve as the flagship of their long-haul fleet, providing optimal passenger and cargo payload capability to the Americas and the Far East, with excellent environmental emissions characteristics and low noise credentials. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with ITA well into the future," said Peter Bennett, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Griffin.

"We are proud to have signed the agreement with Griffin Global Asset Management. This activity is perfectly in line with ITA Airways' fleet growth plan and has a strong focus on our pillars of innovation, sustainability, digitalisation, and customer centricity," said Francesco Presicce, Chief Technology Officer ITA Airways. "This collaboration represents a further step in our strategy of building a new environmentally-friendly fleet with leading-edge technologies which will optimise efficiency with quality of service and significantly reduce the environmental impact. ITA Airways places the best customer service at the centre of its strategy with a strong focus on sustainability and passengers' comfort."

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin's team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

For more information visit www.griffingam.ieor www.griffingam.com

About ITA Airways

ITA Airways is a company totally owned by the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance for the exercise of business in the air transport sector. ITA Airways aims at creating an efficient and innovative air carrier that will become a reference point in providing Italy with quality connectivity both in terms of international destinations, thus boosting tourism and foreign trade, and within Italy, also taking advantage of train-air integrated mobility. ITA Airways will place the best customer service at the centre of its strategy (through a strong digitisation of processes that ensure a best-in-class experience and personalised services), combined with sustainability, and a focus on its environmental (new green and technologically advanced aircraft, use of sustainable fuels), social (equality and inclusion for a gender-neutral company) and governance (integration of sustainability into internal strategies and processes) aspects. ITA Airways is a member?of SkyTeam?alliance?as of October 2021.

