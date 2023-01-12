The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 9 - 12, 2023, in San Francisco, is the largest and most informative healthcare investment conference, bringing together leaders in the industry. Emerging, fast-growing companies, innovative technology developers and investment community members also find a home here. Bayer Pharma Division Head and Board Member Stefan Oelrich is making investors' hearts beat faster with blockbuster-level new drug announcements and sales estimates. Four new drugs could generate sales of more than EUR 12 billion at peak times. Consumer Health also grew strongly on the back of increased self-medication. Can these two divisions pull Monsanto's beleaguered Crop Science division along? Early investors would like to see a change in leadership and are looking to split up the group to guarantee shareholder value.

