PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Announcement

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

Shareholders are advised that Steinhoff's subsidiary, the fast-growing pan-European variety discount retailer, Pepco Group, owner of the Pepco and Dealz brands present across Europe and Poundland in the United Kingdom, has today released a trading update for the three months ended 31 December 2022. The trading update is available on the Pepco Group website (https://www.pepcogroup.eu).

Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 12 January 2023

