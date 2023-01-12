Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2023) - Majuba Hill Copper Corp. (CSE: JUBA) (OTC Pink: JUBAF) (FSE: 4NP) ("Majuba Hill Copper" or the "Company") announced today that Mr. Ken Kuiper, former Geospatial advisor to Mag Silver (Market Cap $2.2B) has been appointed to the Company's senior advisory board.

Mr. Kuiper is the founder of Ellis Park Media Inc., a GIS and aerial survey company, focused on catering to the resource industry. Studying geography and the Earth Sciences at the University of Western Ontario, Ken gained experience working internationally with several companies and organizations, including the United Nations, MAG Silver, and was a key consultant for several acquired companies, including; West Timmins Mining (Sold for $319M), Northern Empire (Sold for $150M), Balmoral Resources ($150M), and Corvus Gold ($375M).

CEO and director, David Greenway, states, "We welcome Mr. Kuiper to Majuba's senior advisory board. We look forward to working with Ken in 2023 and beyond in what we will be a critical and exciting next period for our growing copper company. Our September 20th, 2022 press release announced model showcasing the potential for 1.5 billion pounds of copper, with results still pending and the possibility to substantially expand that size, that will contribute to the development of a NI 43-101 compliant copper resource. Our phased approach is how the next great copper mines of America will be developed. This in an era when copper has never been in greater demand, the shortfall for copper been forecasted to become so significant and the need to find strategic copper reserves in domestic, safe, American, mining friendly jurisdictions been so imperative. We welcome Mr. Kuiper's technical abilities to our growing company and team."

About Majuba Hill Copper Corp.

Majuba Hill Copper Corp. is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations.

