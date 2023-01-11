VERO BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of January 2023. The dividend of $0.16 per share will be paid February 24, 2023 to holders of record of the Company's common stock on January 31, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of January 30, 2023. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on February 15, 2023.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of January 11, 2023, the Company had 36,391,942 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had 36,764,983 shares of common stock outstanding. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had 35,066,251 shares of common stock outstanding.

Estimated December 31, 2022 Book Value Per Share

The Company's estimated book value per share as of December 31, 2022 was $11.93. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders' equity by the total number of outstanding shares of common stock. At December 31, 2022, the Company's preliminary estimated total stockholders' equity was approximately $438.8 million with 36,764,983 shares of common stock outstanding. These figures and the resulting estimated book value per share are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Net Income Per Share and Realized and Unrealized Gains and Losses on RMBS and Derivative Instruments

The Company estimates it generated a net income per share of $0.94, which includes $1.04 per share of net realized and unrealized gains on RMBS and derivative instruments for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. These amounts compare to total dividends declared during the quarter of $0.48 per share. Net income per common share calculated under generally accepted accounting principles can, and does, differ from our REIT taxable income. The Company views REIT taxable income as a better indication of income to be paid in the form of a dividend rather than net income. Many components of REIT taxable income can only be estimated at this time and our monthly dividends declared are based on both estimates of REIT taxable income to be earned over the course of the current quarter and calendar year and a longer-term estimate of the REIT taxable income of the Company. These figures are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Total Return on Equity

The Company's estimated total return on equity for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 8.7%. The Company calculates total return on equity as the sum of dividends declared and paid during the quarter plus changes in book value during the quarter, divided by the Company's stockholders' equity at the beginning of the quarter. The total return was $0.99 per share, comprised of dividends per share of $0.48 and an increase in book value per share of $0.51 from September 30, 2022.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of December 31, 2022 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change and, with respect to figures that will appear in the Company's financial statements and associated footnotes as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, are subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Dec-22 Oct - Dec Modeled Modeled Net Weighted CPR 2022 CPR Interest Interest % Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Rate Rate Current Fair of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Sensitivity Sensitivity Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Jan) in Jan) (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) Pass Through RMBS 15yr 4.0 $ 400 $ 393 0.01 % $ 98.44 4.00 % 4.54 % 56 123 0.8 % 0.8 % $ 7 $ (7 ) 15yr Total 400 393 0.01 % 98.44 4.00 % 4.54 % 56 123 0.8 % 0.8 % 7 (7 ) 30yr 3.0 2,553,246 2,268,955 64.09 % 88.87 3.00 % 3.44 % 20 336 4.3 % 4.8 % 71,068 (72,824 ) 30yr 3.5 214,835 199,927 5.65 % 93.06 3.50 % 4.03 % 34 317 8.9 % 7.3 % 5,414 (5,512 ) 30yr 4.0 271,291 256,787 7.25 % 94.65 4.00 % 4.72 % 18 340 8.8 % 7.2 % 6,141 (6,623 ) 30yr 4.5 368,710 356,848 10.08 % 96.78 4.50 % 5.45 % 6 354 5.8 % 2.9 % 6,559 (7,433 ) 30yr 5.0 439,885 436,996 12.34 % 99.34 5.00 % 5.90 % 5 355 5.7 % 3.3 % 7,318 (8,467 ) 30yr Total 3,847,967 3,519,513 99.42 % 91.46 3.47 % 4.04 % 18 339 5.2 % 4.9 % 96,500 (100,859 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 3,848,367 3,519,906 99.43 % 91.46 3.47 % 4.04 % 18 339 5.2 % 4.9 % 96,506 (100,865 ) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 4.0 10,776 1,212 0.03 % 11.25 4.00 % 4.57 % 132 101 9.8 % 9.4 % 5 (6 ) IO 30yr 3.0 3,213 395 0.01 % 12.31 3.00 % 3.64 % 95 256 25.7 % 10.8 % - (1 ) IO 30yr 4.0 91,435 16,878 0.48 % 18.46 4.00 % 4.60 % 101 251 6.2 % 6.1 % (482 ) 345 IO 30yr 4.5 3,925 745 0.02 % 18.98 4.50 % 4.99 % 150 196 5.4 % 6.2 % (10 ) 5 IO 30yr 5.0 2,190 439 0.01 % 20.04 5.00 % 5.36 % 150 198 2.7 % 5.7 % (10 ) 7 IO Total 111,539 19,669 0.56 % 17.63 4.01 % 4.60 % 106 234 7.0 % 6.5 % (497 ) 350 IIO 30yr 4.0 31,499 427 0.01 % 1.35 0.00 % 4.40 % 63 286 0.6 % 4.0 % 100 (85 ) Total Structured RMBS 143,038 20,096 0.57 % 14.05 3.13 % 4.55 % 97 245 5.6 % 6.0 % (397 ) 265 Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,991,405 $ 3,540,002 100.00 % 3.46 % 4.05 % 20 336 5.2 % 5.0 % $ 96,110 $ (100,600 )

Interest Interest Average Hedge Rate Rate Notional Period Sensitivity Sensitivity Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) 5-Year Treasury Future(2) $ (750,500 ) Mar-23 $ (16,186 ) $ 18,207 10-Year Treasury Ultra(3) (174,500 ) Mar-23 (9,154 ) 10,079 Swaps (1,400,000 ) Jul-28 (31,762 ) 30,734 TBA (675,000 ) Jan-23 (18,292 ) 19,202 Swaptions (653,000 ) Jul-24 (6,440 ) 7,157 Hedge Total $ (3,653,000 ) $ (81,834 ) $ 85,379 Rate Shock Grand Total $ 14,276 $ (15,221 )

(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $107.93 at December 31, 2022. The market value of the short position was $809.5 million. (3) Ten-year Treasury Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $118.28 at December 31, 2022. The market value of the short position was $206.4 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of December 31, 2022 Fannie Mae $ 2,320,960 65.6 % Freddie Mac 1,219,042 34.4 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,540,002 100.0 %

Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of December 31, 2022 Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 156,874 4.4 % Whole Pool Assets 3,383,128 95.6 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,540,002 100.0 %

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of December 31, 2022 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. $ 312,989 9.3 % 4.23% 77 6/22/2023 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 274,790 8.1 % 4.50% 30 2/13/2023 Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc. 251,854 7.5 % 4.48% 18 1/17/2023 ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc 240,587 7.1 % 4.49% 29 3/13/2023 ING Financial Markets LLC 238,212 7.1 % 4.47% 34 2/2/2023 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 229,444 6.8 % 4.46% 30 2/13/2023 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 227,888 6.7 % 4.48% 14 1/13/2023 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 219,283 6.5 % 4.49% 13 1/23/2023 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 192,467 5.7 % 4.47% 10 1/30/2023 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 190,956 5.7 % 4.32% 10 1/23/2023 StoneX Financial Inc. 184,375 5.5 % 4.45% 27 2/10/2023 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 178,394 5.3 % 4.43% 22 1/30/2023 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 165,172 4.9 % 4.50% 36 2/13/2023 Goldman, Sachs & Co. 124,821 3.7 % 4.53% 27 2/23/2023 Santander Bank, N.A. 115,477 3.4 % 4.40% 25 1/27/2023 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 95,366 2.8 % 4.46% 13 1/12/2023 BMO Capital Markets Corp. 77,708 2.3 % 4.37% 24 1/23/2023 South Street Securities, LLC 37,198 1.1 % 4.48% 18 1/17/2023 Lucid Cash Fund USG, LLC 18,703 0.6 % 4.38% 13 1/12/2023 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 2,761 0.1 % 4.38% 13 1/12/2023 Total Borrowings $ 3,378,445 100.0 % 4.44% 28 6/22/2023

Contacts

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Robert E. Cauley

Telephone: (772) 231-1400