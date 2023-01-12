Scientists in Sweden have proposed the use of gold polyiodide compounds in monolithic perovskite solar cells. They built a lead-free device that achieved an efficiency of 1.50%, an open-circuit voltage of 0.780 V, a short-circuit current of 0.134 mA/cm2, and a fill factor of 0.453.Researchers at the Research Institute of Sweden (RISE) have proposed the use of gold polyiodide compounds as the active layers in monolithic solar cells. "We are seeking to build solar cells based on non-toxic gold, which opens up other application areas, such as consumer electronics, flexible electronics and indoor ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...