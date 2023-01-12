DIDWW integrates with Zapier to offer seamless connection to 5000+ business apps

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DIDWW , a global telecom operator that provides premium quality VoIP and SIP trunking services, has announced its latest integration with Zapier, a leading web-based automation platform. This partnership will enable DIDWW customers to automate their workflows using DIDWW SMS and Voice services and seamlessly connect to a huge variety of prominent business and productivity applications.





Acting as an efficient translator between web APIs (Application Programming Interfaces), Zapier's platform provides easy access to thousands of the most popular apps, such as Salesforce CRM, Google Sheets, Slack, Trello, WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook Messenger. Zapier enables sophisticated and highly scalable interactions between tools and online services that would not otherwise communicate with one another. Customers can conveniently automate recurring tasks and business processes, thereby saving time and increasing productivity.

Zapier's integration with DIDWW's SMS and Voice services offers customers a whole new world of possibilities. This solution enables non-SMS apps to send and receive SMS text messages as well as automate workflows by allowing applications or CRMs to perform tasks based on inbound and outbound calls. With minimal resource investments, businesses of all sizes can leverage omni-channel interactions and create sophisticated multi-step automation.

Laura Pakamaniene, Business Development Manager at DIDWW, stated, "We are excited to introduce this integration with Zapier to DIDWW customers. The combination of DIDWW SMS and Voice services with Zapier's automation platform delivers a truly unique solution that adds unparalleled value to any company prioritizing its time and resources."

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over Voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a number selection tool, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit https://www.didww.com/ .

