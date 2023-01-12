Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Blick in die Zukunft? Ist Cybeats bei T-Mobile und Nintendo in den Startlöchern?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N951 ISIN: SE0010133785 Ticker-Symbol: AC6 
Frankfurt
12.01.23
08:29 Uhr
0,434 Euro
+0,017
+4,08 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALZECURE PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALZECURE PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
12.01.2023 | 11:10
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of AlzeCure Pharma AB (22/23)

Trading in AlzeCure Pharma AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last
trading day is January 12, 2023. 

Short name:  ALZCUR BTA 
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019174087
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 277508   
---------------------------



Short name:  ALZCUR BTA 2
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019354051
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 278756   
---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. 

For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB +46 8 528 00 399.
ALZECURE PHARMA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.