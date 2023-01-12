Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of AlzeCure Pharma AB (22/23)

Trading in AlzeCure Pharma AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is January 12, 2023. Short name: ALZCUR BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019174087 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 277508 --------------------------- Short name: ALZCUR BTA 2 --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019354051 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 278756 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB +46 8 528 00 399.