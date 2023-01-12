Andrew Ellam, former Chief of Staff to CTO and Head of Technical Program Management at Monzo Bank, joins the senior leadership team as VP of Technology at Climate X, a multi-award-winning global climate risk data analytics provider based in London, UK.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005894/en/

Former Chief of Staff to CTO and Head of Technical Program Management at Monzo (a $4.5bn UK challenger bank), joins the senior leadership team at Climate X (Graphic: Business Wire)

Andrew brings over 20 years of experience in the tech industry, having worked in firms at all stages of growth, including venture-funded start-ups, growth-phase scaleups and large tech companies such as Amazon and Facebook.

His experience includes scaling up services run by teams of software engineers worldwide in large-scale cloud computing deployments where operational resilience is mission-critical for commercial and regulatory reasons. He has an MBA from London Business School and recently served on UK Finance's Digital, Technology and Cyber Security Products and Services Board.

Convinced by their genuine passion for making meaningful change to the world around us and their drive to deliver solutions beyond expectations, Andrew decided to bring his expertise to this rapidly growing start-up with an international footprint.

He's taken the leap from one of the UK's most recognised online banking firms Monzo as they scale to meet the growing demand for climate risk data worldwide. He's no stranger to running large infrastructure deployments and with engineering teams spread around the world.

Andrew is excited about opportunities to come as he joins Climate X; he said, "For me, climate change is the biggest threat facing our generation and future generations. I've joined Climate X with a shared vision to provide the insights firms need to help improve things to build a climate-resilient economy that can withstand the challenges ahead."

Lukky Ahmed, CEO Co-Founder at Climate X, said, "I'm delighted that we're seeing world-class talent join Climate X to help accelerate our ambitions to solve complicated climate-related challenges through best-in-class technological solutions. Andrew brings a wealth of knowledge and skills to the Climate FinTech industry. He will be pivotal in leading a team that will deliver a market-leading platform that customers can use to process trillions of data points, all within seconds, at a global scale and without compromising on security."

About Climate X

Climate X is a global climate risk data and analytics provider. Their multi-award-winning platform, Spectra, helps organisations become more resilient to the impacts of climate change by quantifying the probability and severity of weather events decades before they happen. With the latest regulatory requirements in mind, Spectra provides explainable and understandable data to strengthen climate financial risk disclosures and plans for ICAAP, stress testing, origination and TCFD reporting.

Spectra delivers location-specific risk ratings, EPC ratings for transition risk and climate-adjusted loss estimates between now and 2100 under multiple climate emission pathways via an easy-to-use SaaS platform or integrated API.

Climate X is hiring. You can submit your details to join their team by visiting the careers section of their website at www.climate-x.com/careers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005894/en/

Contacts:

ENQUIRIES

For press/media enquiries, please contact

Adil Assim

Brand Marketing Manager at Climate X

adil.assim@climate-x.com

enquires@climate-x.com