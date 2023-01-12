New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2023) - On December 29, the winners of the 2022 Effie Awards Greater China were announced, among which the "Industrial Digitalization: Service and Marketing Specialty Category" clinched two Silver Effies and five Bronze Effies.

Alex Xu, Managing Director of Effie Greater China congratulated the winning teams. "This is the second year of Effie Awards Greater China and Tencent Qidian to jointly develop the Industrial Digitalization: Service and Marketing Specialty Category. We have received doubled entries, and witnessed significant quality improvement. We were also pleased to see so many digital innovation marketing entries that provided new ideas and methods for the digital transformation of enterprises."

Alex also noted, "Through the extensive collection and professional review of entries, Effie Greater China hopes to keep gaining insights into the digital development trends of various industries, commending the benchmark entries of digital and intelligent marketing, and thus back-feeding industries and boosting the digital transformation and upgrading of all industries in China. Thank you for your support to Effie. In this warm spring we look forward to joining hands with all our marketing partners in the new competition in 2023."

Ms. Freda Xu, Vice President of Marketing of Tencent CSIG expressed her congratulations and gratitude to all the winners for remaining true to the original aspiration in this post-pandemic era and empowering the long-term and far-reaching growth of enterprises through digital technology. "Looking ahead, I hope we work together to usher in a brighter future!" That's the sincere wish of Ms. Freda Xu to the Industrial Digitalization: Service and Marketing Specialty Category 3.0.

She said, "As a digital- and intelligence-driven CRM product with integrated marketing and service, Tencent Qidian connects users by all channels like WeChat, QQ, web, phone and SMS, and has assisted over 1 million enterprises of 80+ industries in achieving digital upgrading. Since the strategic partnership was formed in 2021, Effie and Tencent Qidian have jointly developed the Industrial Digitalization: Service and Marketing Specialty Category for two consecutive years, guiding, enlightening and commending the trends of industrial digitalization in Greater China, identifying the digitalization stages of various industries and propelling the digital and intelligent transformation of Chinese enterprises. This year, we witnessed more industrial leading brands and more excellent entries in this competition. I believe that the Special Category 3.0 of industrial development will be a magnet for more excellent entries of industry empowerment by digital upgrading that goes beyond our imagination. Here I'd like to extend my sincere thanks to the jury panel of Effie Awards, and congratulations to all the winners for your wonderful performance."

Industrial Digitalization: Service and Marketing Specialty Category 2.0 Achieves New Success

The Industrial Digitalization: Service and Marketing Specialty Category aims to commend the excellent practices that help the digital transformation of enterprises and innovation of service and marketing by utilizing cutting-edge digital technologies.





The Specialty Category 2.0 was officially launched in 2022, covering seven industries and six specialties i.e. pan-Internet, digital and intelligent finance, smart retail, big health, digital culture & tourism, and real estate, which broadened the inclusiveness of entries and expanded its industrial influence. The number of entries in 2022 was 237% of that in the previous year, marking the No.1 category of YoY entry growth in the competition of 2021-22, greatly unleashing and consolidating its industrial influence, appeal and authoritativeness.

This year, the entries of more diversified leading and promising brands and digital enterprises plus the leading Internet platforms, third-party consultants, science and technology entities and banks have allowed the category to better enlighten, commend and guide the industrial practices, and truly broadened the category coverage to the whole industry. The positive market feedback is clear evidence of the successful innovation of industrial digital marketing and the correct policy of category setting. The extensive call for entry provided both quantitative accumulation for the final appraisal and instructive ideas for the category setting in the next year.

Industrial Digitalization: Service and Marketing Specialty Category 3.0 is Kicking off

In 2023, Effie Awards Greater China will continue to cooperate with Tencent Qidian on the Industrial Digitalization: Service and Marketing Specialty Category 3.0 to further explore the excellent entries and teams of industrial digital marketing, build an effective platform for display and exchange of enterprises' achievements in digital development, and jointly boost the industrial digital upgrading in China. In line with the updated tendency of digital development, Specialty Category 3.0 will keep optimizing the category setting and concentrate more on the results in To B & To G segments. Apart from retaining the Specialty Categories that proved to be popular in 2.0, the event plans to include new categories like smart building & real estate, intelligent customer service and uni marketing, which will allow it to better serve as a platform for enterprises to showcase their digital development outcomes in a multi-dimensional way.

