New Braunfels, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2023) - Nomad Internet, a leading Wireless Internet Service Provider (WISP) in rural areas across the United States, announces the launch of its Real-Time Activation page. This new addition to its website aims to improve transparency and strengthen connections with customers.

The seamless activation process begins when customers purchase a Nomad Internet package. It is shipped within two days to anywhere in the USA, and once downloaded, customers use the Nomad Internet App for activation. Once activated, it will appear on the Real-Time Activation page so users can easily verify that their connection has been successful.

"This level of transparency is unique to the industry and reinforces that Nomad Internet is a brand customers can trust for reliable, high-quality rural internet access," said Jessica Garza, Co-founder of Nomad Internet.

"We believe this new addition to our website will help us build stronger relationships with our current customers while also helping to attract more potential customers," she added.

Nomad Internet is a Wireless Internet Service Provider (WISP) that delivers high-broadband internet service to rural and underserved areas. Its mission is to connect the unconnected around the country, providing access to essential communication services for all people - no matter where they are located. It is dedicated to providing fast, reliable and affordable internet access.

