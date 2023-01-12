No code social creation platform YAHAHA gives creators over one million 3D assets

YAHAHA, a free to use, UGC social entertainment platform that makes creating games as easy as drag and drop, has reached the landmark of one million assets on its platform. With over a million assets now available, YAHAHA hosts a variety of engaging, unique materials for users to interact with, making it much easier for anyone to create 3D content. Available for free to both creators and players, YAHAHA offers its hundreds of thousands of users the freedom to build their own unique games and environments for others to enjoy.

With YAHAHA, anyone with a creative mindset has access to a plethora of options to help create their own games and virtual spaces. Compared to other platforms, the YAHAHA marketplace provides users with over a million 3D models to use, as well as audio animation and game components. With an endless supply of options to choose from, there has never been a better time to try creating a game or social experience. The one million high-quality assets, combined with YAHAHA's AI-based search engine, means that creators can now make games and environments quickly, without compromising on quality.

Yahaha Studios was founded in 2020 by a pioneering group of Unity veterans, with the aim to support everyone to create, publish, share and play content using its YAHAHA platform. YAHAHA supports users of all levels to create 3D content: lowering the barrier of entry with no-code creation, tutorials, and now over a million assets.

Pengfei Zhang, Co-Founder and COO at Yahaha Studios said: "We are so pleased to announce that YAHAHA has reached the incredible milestone of over one million assets on our platform. One of our goals is to continuously give our creators new materials to design and engage with, whilst lowering the barriers for 3D content creation. We have partnered with renowned asset marketplaces, Synty Studios and CG Trader, and we are looking forward to some more partnership opportunities in 2023."

YAHAHA is the next generation of entertainment and will be sponsoring and hosting the 2023 Global Game Jam on January 30th in San Luis Obispo, California. Visit https://yahaha.com/events/globalgamejam to find out more.

