CMG CLEANTECH S.A. SUBSIDIARY, TECH INFINITE LTD, SECURES MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR CONTRACT FOR RENEWABLE ENERGY PROJECT IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA

Paris, 12th January 2023, CMG CleanTech S.A. ("CMG") UK based subsidiary Tech Infinite Ltd, has secured a multimillion-dollar contract in Orlando, Florida to design, manufacture and install renewable energy systems using bespoke green technology pioneered by Tech Infinite.

The multimillion-dollar project is aimed at delivering an entertainment and leisure complex, and new commercial sector, to downtown Orlando. With Tech Infinite partnering with green energy company Orlando World Live LLC ("OWL") in Florida, the subsidiary will begin working on renewable energy systems to manufacture and install the innovative products that Tech Infinite has developed - both in Florida and across the United States.

OWL is utilising sustainable building practices and responsible revitalisation to redevelop the corridor between Amway and Camping World Stadiums, turning it into a live entertainment destination and mixed-use commercial development.

OWL practices responsible revitalisation, engaging the community by providing successful programmes to change the lives of the vulnerable, as well as the use of sustainable, green building methods that effectively harness renewable energy. This aligns impeccably with CMG's strategy of deploying new environmental technologies that make a positive difference to our planet.

John Darling, Director of CMG, "We are really pleased to work on our first US project. Our team has worked hard providing robust advice on all our technology. Orlando is one of the most visited cities on the planet, so there's no better place to showcase our green, energy reducing products."

About CMG CleanTech S.A.

Listed on the Euronext Paris Exchange, CMG CleanTech S.A. ("CMG") is driven by a strong, secure ESG strategy - to develop the clean hydrogen and solar technology at its disposal and help countries, organisations and individuals alleviate their environmental impacts and meet ambitious 2050 carbon neutrality goals.

https://www.cmgcleantech.com/

About Tech Infinite Ltd

Tech Infinite provides home-building and green energy solutions in the belief that sustainable and affordable design, building and electric vehicle charging technologies should be available to everyone, businesses and consumers alike. The company is committed to creating an energy zero impact product range, delivering environment positive outputs from materials used to end of life solutions.

https://techinfinite.co.uk/

Contacts for IR and Media Enquiries:

pr@financialmedia.group

Franziska Grobler Financial Media Group

