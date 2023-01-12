The photovoltaic industry is expected to achieve annual global expansion of 300 GW as early as this year. That sounds like a lot, but is it enough? In view of climate change and rising energy demand, it is time for a new vision.From pv magazine 01/23 At the "Forum New Energy World" conference hosted by Conexio in Berlin in September, 2022, one session posed a provocative question: "Three thousand [GW] instead of 300 GW of solar additions - crazy idea or hard-hitting reality?" Ten years ago, pv magazine and the forum - at that time, both part of renewable energy consultant Solarpraxis AG - suggested ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...