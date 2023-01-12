FEops announces Euan S. Thomson, PhD has been appointed as new Chairman. Euan Thomson succeeds veteran medical device executive Rob Michiels, who continues to support FEops as an independent board member.

FEops has made significant progress with rollout of their HEARTguide structural heart planning software based on digital twin technologies. The PREDICT-LAA randomized clinical trial demonstrates the benefit of the digital twin approach when compared to conventional planning techniques. FEops now intends expanding this unique, digital twin approach to other applications. Euan Thomson will work with the management team to support this expanded digital health strategy.

"Having extensive experience in digital health and data driven healthcare strategies, Euan Thomson is the ideal person to help FEops expand its unique digital twin technology to other digital health indications." said outgoing Board Chair Rob Michiels. "I am thrilled to continue to support FEops in this substantial expansion of medical technology reach as an independent board member"

Euan Thomson responded "I am grateful for the trust from the entire FEops team and its investors, and I'm looking forward to what we will achieve together. With what I have seen from FEops so far, I genuinely believe in the potential of FEops and truly look forward to expand together in new areas"

"With Rob Michiels and Euan Thomson as independent board member and non-executive chairman in the FEops board, we combine a wealth of experience in the structural heart and the digital health industry. We feel privileged that both have chosen to support FEops in its plan to alter the course of structural heart and other diseases with our game-changing predictive digital twin technology" said Matthieu De Beule PhD, CEO and co-founder of FEops.

About FEops HEARTguide

FEops HEARTguideTM cloud-based procedure planning environment uses digital twin technology to provide clinicians and medical device manufacturers with first-ever insights into the interaction between transcatheter structural heart devices and specific patient anatomy preoperatively. FEops HEARTguide is available in the USA for use in LAAo with WATCHMAN, WATCHMANFLX, Amplatzer Amulet and in EU, UK, Canada and Australia, FEops HEARTguide is available for use in TAVI and LAAo. FEops HEARTguide has to date been used worldwide for over 6500 patients in over 314 hospitals in over 27 countries. Such insights have the power to improve clinical outcomes in real-world hospital settings, as well as to accelerate research and development of novel device-based solutions.

About FEops

Privately held FEops, headquartered in Gent, Belgium, is a digital health scale-up altering the course of heart disease by providing physicians with unique digital tools to treat the right patients with the right technology at the right time. FEops is supported by Valiance Advisors, Capricorn partners, PMV and the EIC Fund.

www.feops.com or on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/feops

