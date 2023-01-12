Anonos' Data Embassy software platform uses a unique combination of de-identification techniques to preserve data privacy and security while expanding data flow and data access

Anonos, a global innovator in data privacy, security and enablement, has been recognized with the Frost Sullivan Technology Innovation Leader Award in the United Kingdom Patient Data De-ID Solution Service Industry. The company's Data Embassy software platform uses a unique combination of 10 de-identification techniques to transform source data into new assets with built-in controls that allow data teams to reduce risks while expanding opportunities for processing and analysis. These protected outputs, known as Variant Twins, have the same analytical value as the original data, but the amount of identifying information within them has been reduced to the minimum amount required for a specific use case.

Frost Sullivan presents best practices awards to companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry. The award recognizes a company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies and the value-added product features/benefits and ROI it gives customers.

"Anonos offers the only software that utilizes both state-of-the-art GDPR pseudonymization and patented relinking techniques (known as Variant Twins) to transform personal data into privacy-respecting data assets," notes Frost Sullivan Consultant Dr. Maeirah Ashaie."These Variant Twins make it legal and ethical to use, share, process, and analyze data and to utilize the data's value while protecting the rights of individuals. Within healthcare, Anonos' pseudonymization technology can be used in medical research, pharmaceuticals, and hospitals whose large data sets have not been historically used because they hold sensitive health information."

Data Embassy protects data during active processing, when it's decrypted and most vulnerable, whether on the local desktop or in the cloud. As a toolbox with state-of-the-art data privacy and security techniques, the software reduces the risks of privacy violations and security breaches because it restricts the amount of identifying information available for processing to only what's required and limits it to a specific purpose. These built-in safeguards make it possible for even the most sensitive data, such as healthcare information, to travel anywhere to power a wide array of use cases from advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to data sharing, enrichment and international data transfer. With Data Embassy, otherwise restricted data assets are accessible, 100% accurate, and safe to use for speed to insight and decision-making to drive the desired outcomes.

"We appreciate Frost Sullivan's thorough analysis of our technology, highlighting the value of protecting data while maximizing data processing, sharing and combining, particularly in healthcare," said Gary LaFever, Co-CEO and General Counsel for Anonos. "They recognize that we took a very different, next-generation approach to pseudonymization to make sensitive data safe to process and analyze, regardless of location, without sacrificing accuracy, utility and speed. Under a growing number of laws and regulations, Statutory Pseudonymization is defined by embedding technical controls into data flows to keep direct and indirect identifiers, and even many attributes, totally obscured. The source data is held separately and can only be relinked to identity by the data controller, or official designee, to act on the resulting insights. These statutory benefits create more use-case opportunities while providing maximum data protection, and that's critical in healthcare."

Anonos has been in business since 2012, researching and developing Data Embassy. The resulting 26 granted international patents and more than 70 additional patent assets were the basis of $50 million in additional funding secured in Q3 2022 to expand global sales and marketing. In addition, Anonos acquired Statice GmbH to enhance Data Embassy's spectrum of data protection to include privacy-preserving synthetic data that is ideal for test data and AI and ML model development.

"We invested the necessary time and resources to validate our technology with customers across multiple industries to prove data value can be enhanced exponentially by de-risking sensitive elements while preserving accuracy and fidelity," LaFever added. "Enabling more medical and pharmaceutical use cases based on real data that's protected against breach or misuse can lead to better patient care and potential new treatments, which is incredibly meaningful work that our team is very proud to be part of."

For six decades, Frost Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, mega trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Please visit frost.com for more information.

Anonos is a global innovator in data privacy and security, providing enterprise software that eliminates the tradeoff between data protection and utility. The patented Data Embassy software platform transforms sensitive data assets into Variant Twins: non-identifiable yet 100% accurate variations of source data required for specific use cases to achieve desired business outcomes. Because granular data privacy and security controls are embedded and technologically enforced, Variant Twins can travel anywhere across departments, outside the enterprise, or around the globe. From testing through production, organizations can expand and expedite data-driven initiatives without compromising privacy, security, accuracy or speed. Anonos. Data without the drama. For more information, please visit anonos.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

