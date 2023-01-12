International Federation of Robotics releases "World Robotics R&D Programs"

Countries around the world invest in robotics to support developments in industry and society. What are the exact targets of robotics research funding programs (R&D) officially driven by governments in Asia, Europe and America today? This has been researched by the International Federation of Robotics and published in the 2023 update paper of "World Robotics R&D Programs".

"The 3rd version of World Robotics R&D Programs covers the latest funding developments including updates in 2022," says Prof. Dr. Jong-Oh Park, Vice-Chairman IFR Research Committee and member of the Executive Board.

The overview shows that the most advanced robotics countries in terms of annual installations of industrial robots China, Japan, USA, South Korea and Germany drive very different R&D strategies:

In China, the "14th Five-Year Plan" for Robot Industry Development, released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) in Beijing on 21st December 2021, focuses on promoting innovation. The goal is to make China a global leader for robot technology and industrial advancement. Robotics is included in 8 key industries for the next 5 years.

In Japan, the "New Robot Strategy" aims to make the country the world's number one robot innovation hub. More than 930.5 million USD in support has been provided by the Japanese government in 2022.

The 3rd Basic Plan on Intelligent Robots of South Korea is pushing to develop robotics as a core industry in the fourth industrial revolution. The Korean government allocated 172.2 million USD in funding for the "2022 Implementation Plan for the Intelligent Robot".

Germany's High-Tech Strategy 2025 (HTS) is the fourth edition of the German R&D and innovation program. The German government will provide around 69 million USD annually until 2026 a total budget of 345 million USD for five years.

The National Robotics Initiative (NRI) in the USA was launched for fundamental robotics R&D supported by the US government. The NRI-3.0 program, announced in February 2021, seeks research on integrated robot systems and builds upon the previous NRI programs.

