German renewables developer BayWa r.e. has finished building four new pilot agrivoltaic projects in the Netherlands, Austria, and Germany. They combine solar with fruit cultivation.BayWa r.e., a subsidiary of German conglomerate BayWa, has finished building four new agrivoltaic projects in the Netherlands, Austria, and Germany. The pilot installations are designed to improve fruit quality through research on plant health, growth, and production, while reducing waste due to plastic foil, the company said in a statement. BayWa r.e. and its Dutch subsidiary, GroenLeven, built two agrivoltaic projects ...

