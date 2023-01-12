Wondershare releases EdrawMind 6.0 update that features all new collaborative mind mapping and brainstorming tools.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech industry giant Wondershare has just released EdrawMind 6.0, the latest version of their leading brainstorming software. Wondershare EdrawMind helps users create professional-grade mind maps on mobile devices. With Edrawmind's easy-to-use tools, users can quickly create mind maps using built-in templates and share them with others as image files or PDFs with the touch of a button. Whether the users a staffer, manager, entrepreneur, student, educator, or freelancer, they can use Wondershare EdrawMind to help share information, plan tasks, enhance creativity, and streamline work.





As people are heading back into the office or school, businesses and schools are returning to their traditional purpose of bringing people together to share ideas. Wondershare released the latest version of EdrawMind to help users with project and lesson planning, problem-solving, meeting and schedule management, and public presentations. With a great range of upgraded features, EdrawMind can help users of all skill levels to generate and organize new ideas like never before.

New Features

Brand New User Interface - The new sleek and functional UI enables both beginner and professional users to create a detailed mind map in three easy steps.

Cloud File Syncing and Storage - Users can now save mind maps to the cloud, and they will synchronize to their mobile device automatically so that users can work anytime and anywhere.

Support LaTeX (Android) - LaTeX support offers users flexibility in mind mapping by allowing them to insert formulas into topics. With LaTeX support, users can add mathematical symbols, letters, function formulas, equations, and much more.

Calendar Reminders (Android) - Stay organized and keep projects on track with the Calendar feature now available.

To-Do Tasks (Android) - With the To-Do Task feature, users can use checkboxes so that they can prioritize effectively and keep track of events.

"The goal with this update to EdrawMind is to improve our user's productivity," said Edwin Wang, the product director of EdrawMind. "Each feature of the update is intended to optimize the user's workflow. EdrawMind is designed to be easy-to-use, full-featured, and collaborative so that mind mapping can be done effectively by anyone, no matter their skill level."

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare EdrawMind is an intuitive tool that allows users to easily create a wide variety of mind maps that visually represent their ideas, notes, and much more. EdrawMind is compatible with Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, Web and mobile devices.

Pricing for the all-platform (Mobile+PC+Web) plan starts at US$ 58.99 per year. The Mobile-only plan starts at US$ 9.99 per 6 months. For more information, please visit Edrawsoft.com and follow Edraw on YouTube , Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram to learn more.

Wondershare EdrawMind is available now. To try it free visit Android and iOS.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

