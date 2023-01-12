Cuentas, Inc.: Cuentas Appoints New Independent Director to Board

Lexi Terrero to Join Cuentas Board

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ CUEN)(NASDAQ:CUENW) ("Cuentas"), a leading fintech provider of mobile financial app and payment solutions today announced the appointment of Lexi Terrero as a new independent director to its Board.

Ms. Terrero is a Managing Partner of The Flo Lab, a Full-Service Marketing Agency with offices in New York, Miami & Dallas. Her responsibilities include leading all marketing and communications activities including campaign strategy and creative development, brand strategy, Media & Public Relations, brand partnerships, content strategy and Influencer Campaigns on behalf of the agency's clients and high-profile celebrity talent. Previously, Lexi was Chief Financial Officer & Member of the Board of Directors of Hispanicize Media Group, LLC. Her earlier experience was in private equity, finance, taxation and investor relations areas.

Lexi has a Bachelor of Science in Finance and a Master of Business Administration in Interdisciplinary Business, both degrees from St. John's University in New York City.

"We are pleased to welcome Lexi to the Cuentas Board," said Arik Maimon, CEO of Cuentas. "Her experience in the finance and marketing fields should be very helpful to support our strategic goals in 2023 and beyond."

About Cuentas

Cuentas, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUEN & CUENW) is a fintech e-finance and e-commerce service provider with proprietary technology that delivers digital financial services to the underbanked and un-banked Hispanic, Latino and immigrant populations including mobile and financial services, prepaid debit card, ACH and mobile deposits, cash remittance, peer to peer money transferring, and other services. The Cuentas General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Card includes a digital wallet, discounts for purchases at major physical and online retailers, rewards, and the ability to purchase digital content. For more information, visit https://cuentas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this news release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements that are preceded by, followed by, or that include such words as "believe," "plan," or "expect" or similar statements are forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations

Cuentas, Inc.

800-611-3622

info@cuentas.com

SOURCE: Cuentas, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/734998/Cuentas-Appoints-New-Independent-Director-to-Board