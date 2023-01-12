Visium Technologies, Inc.: Visium Technologies Lands Contract with Apex Petroleum to Provide TruContext Platform for Cybersecurity

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / Visium Technologies, Inc, ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM) a provider of world-class real-time cybersecurity, context-focused analysis, and predictive visualization technologies deployed for cybersecurity enforcement, announced today that it has been awarded a multi-year contract for its TruContext technology by Apex Petroleum Corporation. Apex will deploy TruContext as part of its cybersecurity strategy.

Apex CEO Anthony Onianwah commented " I believe the TruContext Platform will help the company manage its growth both domestically and internationally, while protecting its business critical assets and data. Apex has been in business for over 28 years and has recently been awarded several multi-year contracts that is resulting in the company needing to be more cognizant of cyber intrusions that can directly affect its ability to provide efficient and well-informed services to its growing and very diverse customer base.

Mark Lucky CEO added, "We are excited to be working with the team at Apex Petroleum and are pleased that they chose TruContext as a key element of their cybersecurity strategy. TruContext provides advanced predictive enabling analytics and visualization capabilities that can add context to any data and assets in real time, providing confident decisions and remediations to be applied at speed".

About APEX

Apex Petroleum, Corporation (APC), sells and delivers motor fuel, heating oils, various automotive grade lubricants and petroleum equipment to commercial customers and Apex gas station outlets throughout the metropolitan Washington, D.C. area.

Apex operations are technologically efficient and fully automated and designed to be "Apex unique". APC also licenses and franchises gas stations to operate under the Apex logo in specific market locations. Apex Petroleum is a privately held company with its headquarters located in Largo, Maryland.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on providing context enabling global cybersecurity clarity, using machine learning and advanced algorithms to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com and our YouTube Channel.

