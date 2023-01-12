New research reveals 900 IT decision-makers' challenges and planned solutions for ERP innovation in 2023

Syntax, the leading multi-cloud and multi-ERP managed cloud provider for mission-critical applications, today released findings from its newest research report Realizing the Promise of ERP Innovation. The findings showcase how realizing the impact of IT opportunities is dependent on having concrete strategies and staffing resources in place.

"Digital transformation requires more than the right infrastructure," said Marcelo Tamassia, Global CTO of Syntax. "Without the right teams and employee buy-in key enablers for progress sustained innovation is difficult at best. Those organizations that prioritize the human factor will come out on top at the end of 2023."

The 2022 research provides rich insights into where and why opportunities to innovate remain unfulfilled for organizations, and how leaders can master agility and adaptability to advance their operations in new ways.

Syntax surveyed 900 IT decision-makers in both Europe and North America who manage 500+ employees and at least $500M in annual revenue to assess where their IT innovation capabilities fall on a spectrum. Key findings include:

68% of respondents have an ERP strategy that's powered by both fundamentals and innovative capabilities. Organizations equipped with cloud (66%) and hybrid (77%) ERP solutions are more likely to say their ERP strategies are powered by both fundamentals and innovative capabilities than respondents working on-premises (38%).

And with 94% of IT decision-makers saying their team would benefit from having more employees, it's no surprise that boosting employee retention/happiness is the top innovation goal for 2023. Nearly 3/4 of IT decision makers agree that attending to pressing cybersecurity needs takes time away from their team's ability to focus on IT innovation. Phishing/social engineering was the most common cyberattack (53%), followed by Denial of Service (DoS) attacks (34%) and Ransomware (31%).

