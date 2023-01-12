FnF Research: Frozen Bakery Products Market Size to Hit US$ 30,615.3 Million, Globally, by 2028 at a 5.7% CAGR: Industry Trends, Demand, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report | Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, The global frozen bakery products market was worth around USD 21,952.8 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 30,615.3 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.7% over the forecast period.





Frozen Bakery Products Market: Overview

Frozen bakery products have seen a surge in demand in the past few years owing to rising demand for ready-to-eat and convenience foods and this trend is anticipated to be prominent over the forecast period. The increasing working women population is also expected to boost demand for frozen bakery products.

Rising investments in the retail industry are also expected to propel frozen bakery products market growth over the forecast period. The development of the integrated retail sector is also expected to favor the frozen bakery products market potential through 2028. However, the high costs of production are anticipated act as a restraining factor for the global frozen bakery products market growth in the long term.

The rising disposable income of the general population across the world is also expected to positively impact frozen bakery products market potential through the forecast period.

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Frozen bakery products Market By Category (Gluten-Free, Conventional), By Product Type (Bread and Rolls, Cakes and Pastries, Cookies and Biscuits, Others), By End-Use (Food Service, Food Retail), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 - 2028" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Frozen Bakery Products Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for Convenience Foods.

The world has seen a substantial increase in the working population and this has driven the demand for convenience foods which has subsequently driven the demand for frozen bakery products. Working professionals have less time on their hands to make food and this has created a new demand for packaged and ready-to-eat foods from this sect of the population and this is driving the frozen bakery products market potential through 2028. The global frozen bakery products market is anticipated to be driven by this increasing demand from the working population.

Frozen Bakery Products Market: Restraints

High Cost of Production for Frozen Bakery Products to Hamper Market Growth.

Frozen bakery products are manufactured in special facilities that require special equipment which increases costs and this is expected to be a major factor that slows down the frozen bakery products market potential over the forecast period. Frozen bakery products companies are expected to invest in research and development to reduce the cost of frozen bakery products manufacturing equipment and boost market potential through 2028.

Global Frozen Bakery Products Market: Segmentation

The global frozen bakery products market is segregated based on category, product type, end-use, and region.

By Product Type, the market is divided into breads & rolls, cakes & pastries, cookies & biscuits, and others. The bread and rolls segment is anticipated to be the dominant segment over the forecast period and will account for a major market share. This segment is anticipated to see high demand owing to the rising consumption of these products across the world.

By category, the frozen bakery products market is segmented into conventional and gluten-free. The conventional segment accounts for a major market share but the gluten-free segment is expected to rise at a fast pace over the forecast period.

List of Key Players in Frozen Bakery Products Market:

Dawn Food Products Inc.

EUROPASTRY

Lantmannen Unibake

ARYZTA AG

General Mills Inc

Conagra Brands Inc.

Grupo Bimbo

Cole's Quality Foods Inc

Bridgford Foods Corporation

Associated British Foods plc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Frozen Bakery Products Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Frozen Bakery Products Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Frozen Bakery Products Market Industry?

What segments does the Frozen Bakery Products Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Frozen Bakery Products Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 21,952.8 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 30,615.3 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.7 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Payload and By Propulsion System Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Dawn Food Products Inc., EUROPASTRY, Lantmannen Unibake, ARYZTA AG, General Mills Inc, Conagra Brands Inc., Grupo Bimbo, Cole's Quality Foods Inc, Bridgford Foods Corporation, Associated British Foods plc, and Others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/frozen-bakery-products-market

Recent Developments

In March 2021 - Dawn Foods an American manufacturer and distributor of bakery products announced the acquisition of JABEX a family-owned firm specializing in fruit-based bakery products based in Poland .

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific region leads the global Frozen Bakery Products market.

Asia Pacific region leads the global frozen bakery products market and is expected to register growth at the fastest CAGR of all regions. The increasing per capita disposable income of the population in this region is anticipated to majorly drive the frozen bakery products market potential over the forecast period. India and China are expected to be the most prominent markets for frozen bakery products in this region through 2028 owing to changing consumer preferences and rising consumption of frozen bakery products.

The frozen bakery products market will also see a good demand outlook in the regions of Europe and North America over the forecast period owing to changing consumer preferences and lifestyle trends.

Global Frozen Bakery Products Market is segmented as follows:

Frozen Bakery Products Market: By Category Outlook (2022-2028)

Gluten-Free

Conventional

Frozen Bakery Products Market: By Product Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Bread and Rolls

Cakes and Pastries

Cookies and Biscuits

Others

Frozen Bakery Products Market: By End-Use Outlook (2022-2028)

Food Service

Food Retail

Frozen Bakery Products Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

