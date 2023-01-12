Skys the Limit: SkysTheLimit.org Recognizes 3 Rising Movement Makers During Martin Luther King, Jr. Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / This January, SkystheLimit.org is proud to recognize and honor 3 founders - from its community of over 45,000 entrepreneurs from historically marginalized and underrepresented groups - each of whom is harnessing the power of entrepreneurship and pushing the boundaries to transform lives and leave meaningful legacies.

Each of these founders has been recognized as a Sky's the Limit Limitless! entrepreneur, which comes with benefits including being featured with their own webinar and blog post, and each will appear in 2023 on the global Limitless! List, which will be published in the coming months.

Ray'Chel Wilson, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is Founder and CEO of Raise the Bar Investments LLC, a financial education social enterprise that empowers minorities to bridge the racial & gender gap through a healthy money mindset, value-based budgeting, upskilling for earned income and investing one's way to wealth. Building on the success of her existing educational enterprise, in 2023, Raise the Bar is now entering the technology space with the development of their "For Our Last Names" app, which brings together EdTech, FinTech, and Mindset to create educated & empowered investors among underrepresented groups.

"Day-to-day business operations are driven by our mission: to close the racial & gender wealth gaps. I'm motivated daily to create a future for the next generation to be financially well and have a high quality of life because they have minority-friendly, easy-to-understand and easy-to-apply resources from Raise the Bar Investments and our partners. I'm motivated to do it ForOurLastNames," said Ray'Chel Wilson.

Read more about Ray'Chel here.

"Day-to-day business operations are driven by our mission: to close the racial & gender wealth gaps. I'm motivated daily to create a future for the next generation to be financially well and have a high quality of life because they have minority-friendly, easy-to-understand and easy-to-apply resources from Raise the Bar Investments and our partners. I'm motivated to do it ForOurLastNames," said Ray'Chel Wilson. Read more about Ray'Chel here. Joshua Funches, based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is Founder and President of National Youth Bike Council (NYBC) a youth-led non-profit that creates a space for youth to feel empowered and have the tools, leadership skills and role models to be leaders in their community. The NYBC stands out from other youth-bike-oriented organizations with its one of a kind use of the passion for cycling to elevate youth leaders, proper role-models, and life lessons.

"I didn't wake up one day wanting to start a business. I just wanted to bring all of these young people together who were passionate about cycling. After seeing the momentum, it was a no-brainer. I was one of the quietest of the siblings and very shy when I was younger. Fast forward a few years and now I am heading a National Council for youth interested in making positive change through bikes. Cycling became a passion for me...when I entered my first "earn-a-bike" program. I related with my peers that struggled but turned our love of bikes into an instrument of mental peace and general development. It was then that I discovered my passion for youth development and youth leadership through this experience," said Joshua Funches.

Read more about Joshua here.

"I didn't wake up one day wanting to start a business. I just wanted to bring all of these young people together who were passionate about cycling. After seeing the momentum, it was a no-brainer. I was one of the quietest of the siblings and very shy when I was younger. Fast forward a few years and now I am heading a National Council for youth interested in making positive change through bikes. Cycling became a passion for me...when I entered my first "earn-a-bike" program. I related with my peers that struggled but turned our love of bikes into an instrument of mental peace and general development. It was then that I discovered my passion for youth development and youth leadership through this experience," said Joshua Funches. Read more about Joshua here. Jo Sesay, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is Founder of Black Roots, a wellness company dedicated to holistic care through herbalism. Ms. Sesay's vision of wellness grew out of her upbringing, heritage, and education. As an herbalist, she saw the need to assess the entire person, and not just a symptom presented. Pairing this lived experience with a graduate degree in psychology and addiction counseling, and firmly planted in an ancestral wisdom tradition which acknowledged and encourages a focus on the whole person, she began creating a wellness community with people at its center, that encourages all to feel "rooted truly".

"I dug deep into myself and firmly planted a vision of who I would be as an herbalist and what that would mean in establishing a community. None of this would have happened without one thing: MY HERITAGE. Each herb is a reminder that I am in the lineage of people who learned to formulate herbs to help their communities in need. The work I do helps empower people to heal…I got into this …to bring my knowledge outside of my private community to others. I believe it's key to assist the world around you with what you've been given. My business allows me to serve others that I may not have met in person," said Jo Sesay.

Read more about Jo here.

As we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy this month, these movement makers remind us of the value of a life lived in service, and dedicated to bettering our society and improving our future.

Sky's the Limit offers opportunities for movement makers, where traditionally marginalized entrepreneurs - typically those who identify as LGBTQI+, BIPOC, women, veterans, disabled people, and people from low-income backgrounds - to connect with mentors to continue to work towards realizing Dr. King's vision for a better future for all.

For more information about how to get your company involved in mentoring, please visit https://www.skysthelimit.org/partnerships.

About Skysthelimit.org: Skysthelimit.org is a digital platform that connects young, historically excluded entrepreneurs with one-on-one support from experienced business advisors and mentors, entrepreneurship milestone training and tracking, and community-voted startup grants. Skysthelimit.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Skys the Limit on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Skys the Limit

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/skys-limit

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Skys the Limit

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/735032/SkysTheLimitorg-Skys-the-Limit-Recognizes-3-Rising-Movement-Makers-During-Martin-Luther-King-Jr-Month