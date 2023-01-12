EQS-News: EPTI AB
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
The extraordinary general meeting of EPTI AB (the "Company") was held today, 30 December 2022, at 10.00 a.m. at the offices of Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå, Strandvägen 1, Stockholm. All resolutions were passed with the required majority in accordance with the previously published proposals. The main resolutions adopted by the meeting are set out below.
Directed issue of shares to the sellers of Adhype AB
Directed issue of shares to the sellers of Talnox Group AB
Directed issue of shares to certain members of the Company's board of directors
