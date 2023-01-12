EQS-News: EPTI AB / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

The extraordinary general meeting of EPTI AB (the "Company") was held today, 30 December 2022, at 10.00 a.m. at the offices of Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå, Strandvägen 1, Stockholm. All resolutions were passed with the required majority in accordance with the previously published proposals. The main resolutions adopted by the meeting are set out below. Directed issue of shares to the sellers of Adhype AB

The meeting resolved to approve the board's decision of 13 December 2022 to carry out a directed share issue to the sellers of Adhype AB. The company's share capital will thereby increase by a maximum of SEK 47,528.50 and the number of shares will increase by a maximum of 190,114 shares. The shares are subscribed for at a price of SEK 7.89 per share. Directed issue of shares to the sellers of Adhype AB

The meeting resolved to approve the board's decision of 13 December 2022 to carry out a directed share issue to the sellers of Adhype AB. The company's share capital will thereby increase by a maximum of SEK 180,000.00 and the number of shares will increase by a maximum of 720,000 shares. The shares are subscribed for at a price of SEK 2.5 per share. Directed issue of shares to the sellers of Talnox Group AB

The meeting resolved to approve the board's decision of 13 December 2022 to carry out a directed share issue to the sellers of Talnox Group AB. The company's share capital will thereby increase by a maximum of SEK 393,964.25 and the number of shares will increase by a maximum of 1,575,857 shares. The shares are subscribed for at a price of SEK 7.07 per share. Directed issue of shares to certain members of the Company's board of directors

The meeting resolved to approve the proposal from the shareholder M2BIT Holding AB to carry out a directed share issue to certain members of the Company's board of directors. The company's share capital will thereby increase by a maximum of SEK 59,523.75 and the number of shares will increase by a maximum of 238,095 shares. The shares are subscribed for at a price of SEK 3.15 per share For further information, please contact:

Arli Mujkic, CEO, EPTI AB

E-mail: arli@epti.com

Phone: +49 176 626 999 64 Adam Bäckström, CFO, EPTI AB

E-mail: adam@epti.com

Phone: +46 73 026 68 26 About EPTI

EPTI invests capital and operational support for companies, entrepreneurs and founders to build market-leading innovative companies under the motto "We Empower Innovation". As a tech company builder, this is done by adding state-of-the-art technology, sales and marketing, design, HR, admin and recruitment in addition to capital. EPTI also starts companies and joint ventures with driven co-founders and companies. The companies in EPTI's portfolio are in the segments Gaming, Fintech, Marketplace, SaaS and Services. Since its inception in 2017, a portfolio of more than 20 companies has been built up. The core business includes approximately 200 employees in eight countries around Europe. EPTI is more than an investment company, it is partly an investment company and partly a service company. A venture builder for founders, by founders. For more information, see EPTI's website www.epti.com The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | +46 (0)8-684 211 00 | info@eminova.se

