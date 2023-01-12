EDMO Distributors Launches New Creative Division - CallSign Creative

SPOKANE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / EDMO Distributors, a global leader in the distribution of avionics, test equipment, and install supplies, is excited to announce the launch of a new creative division, CallSign Creative. The addition of this creative division builds on EDMO's mission to provide all-inclusive services to its vendors and customers. "EDMO has always been more than just a distributor," says EDMO's president, Mike Schmidt. "Now, with CallSign Creative, we're able to bring the company's marketing expertise to the greater avionics industry."

CallSign Creative offers professional creative solutions and related consultative marketing services in both print and digital mediums. From website design to print brochures to social media, they cover it all. CallSign Creative will have two different service agreements: a single "a la carte" style service or a monthly multiple-service retainer-allowing for quick one-off projects or longer-term creative capabilities.

"Our world-class team can help any company, large or small, manage their important marketing resources and create greatly improved brand awareness," says Schmidt.

For more information or to inquire about EDMO's new creative division, CallSign Creative, please visit callsign-creative.com or call us at (509) 535-8280 x161.

About EDMO Distributors

For over 50 years, EDMO Distributors has secured a reputation as one of the most reliable sources for aircraft electronics, test equipment, installation supplies, wire and cable, tooling, and pilot supplies. EDMO's commitment to providing the best services and the largest selection possible has made it a company that customers count on and trust. With headquarters in Spokane, WA and a warehouse in Nashville, TN, EDMO maintains a stringent quality management system and is an ISO 9001:2015/AS9120B certified company. Visit edmo.com for more information.

